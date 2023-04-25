K-pop group Twice to perform in Singapore in September as part of their Ready To Be world tour
The South Korean girl group returns four years after their last concert here, with a show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep 2.
South Korean girl group Twice will return to Singapore on Sep 2 as part of their ongoing Ready To Be world tour.
The nine-member team – comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu – will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – the same venue as their previous Twicelights concert in 2019. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.
The girl group also announced additional stops for their Ready To Be tour: The Philippines, Thailand, London, Paris and Berlin. Recently, Twice made history as the first girl group to sell out Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.
Twice was formed in 2015 through the survival show Sixteen and has since released multiple chart-topping hits including Cheer Up, TT, Fancy and The Feels. In 2022, the members of Twice renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment – breaking the "seven-year jinx" which usually sees groups disbanding after their seventh year.