K-pop group Twice to perform in Singapore in September as part of their Ready To Be world tour

South Korean girl group Twice will return to Singapore on Sep 2 as part of their ongoing Ready To Be world tour.

The nine-member team – comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu – will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – the same venue as their previous Twicelights concert in 2019. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.