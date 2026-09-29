Twice's Tzuyu to visit Singapore as part of collaboration with Williams F1 and anime Dan Da Dan
The K-pop superstar will reportedly be at the Singapore Grand Prix to join the Atlassian Williams F1 team to celebrate the collaboration.
This is for all my ladies (and men) who don't get hyped enough: K-pop superstar and Twice member Tzuyu will be in town for the upcoming F1 Singapore Grand Prix, as part of a recently announced collaboration between her, the Atlassian Williams F1 team, and the hit anime Dan Da Dan.
The 27-year-old Taiwanese singer will lend her voice to the collaboration's official theme song, set for release in early 2027, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. The project will also release a music video.
It is unclear if the Run Away songstress will be making any public appearances during her time in Singapore.
In a statement, Tzuyu said that she was "truly honoured and excited" to be part of the collaboration.
"Bringing together the worlds of Formula 1, anime, and music makes this project unique, and I believe this collaboration will deliver something truly exciting and memorable for audiences worldwide.
"The Atlassian Williams F1 team is an iconic and highly respected Formula 1 team, while Dan Da Dan is a hugely popular anime known for its distinctive visual style and dynamic storytelling. I am very much looking forward to the creative synergy we will bring to the official theme song and its music video."
The collaboration also features an exclusive new T-shirt collection that's currently available for sale via this website.
From Oct 5 to 13, fans in Singapore can look forward to the Atlassian Williams F1 team fan zone, which will have special activations as well as the above-mentioned T-shirt collection.
Luke Timmins, merchandise and licensing director of the Atlassian Williams F1 team, said: "There’s only one voice we could imagine for a collaboration celebrating supernatural speed – and we’re delighted to have her on board.
"Having Tzuyu join us is a really exciting step forward for this collaboration, and another opportunity for us to push the boundaries and reach millions of new fans beyond our sport and around the world. We look forward to seeing the song come to life."
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 will take place from Oct 9 to 11. Tickets are currently on sale via this website.