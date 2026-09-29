Twice's Tzuyu to visit Singapore as part of collaboration with Williams F1 and anime Dan Da Dan

This is for all my ladies (and men) who don't get hyped enough: K-pop superstar and Twice member Tzuyu will be in town for the upcoming F1 Singapore Grand Prix, as part of a recently announced collaboration between her, the Atlassian Williams F1 team, and the hit anime Dan Da Dan.

The 27-year-old Taiwanese singer will lend her voice to the collaboration's official theme song, set for release in early 2027, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. The project will also release a music video.

It is unclear if the Run Away songstress will be making any public appearances during her time in Singapore.