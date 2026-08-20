Vanness Wu defends wife after she’s accused of faking age and academic background

Ever since Taiwanese-American singer Vanness Wu, 47, announced his marriage to Japanese singer Emi Aramaki in June, there has been plenty of interest in his wife.

And now, Aramaki has found herself at the centre of some less-than-flattering attention. She has been accused of lying about her age and educational background.

According to Taiwanese media Next Apple News, a reader tipped them off, claiming Aramaki had been presented as a 35-year-old graduate of University College London (UCL), but that alumni were unable to find any record of her.

Photos of Aramaki attending social gatherings with students from prestigious British universities, including the University of Cambridge and King’s College London, between 2015 and 2016 have also reportedly circulated online.

The tipster questioned why there appeared to be no photos or other traces of Aramaki's university days or graduation, leading to allegations that she had fabricated her educational qualifications.

Her age was called into question. A photo purportedly showing Aramaki at a high school prom in 2013 surfaced online. If she were 35 this year, she would have been around 22 at the time, prompting questions about how she could have still been in high school, the claims alleged.

The F4 star Wu has since addressed both allegations through a statement on B’in Music.

“The recent claims made by the tipster and circulating online that (Aramaki) ‘lied about her age’ and ‘falsified her academic qualifications’ are not true,” read the statement.

He also clarified that Aramaki is actually 31, and not 35 as had previously been reported.

“Her actual age is 31, and she graduated from University College London. The relevant information can be verified,” he said.

“This formal clarification is to set the record straight. We hope this matter can end here. Thank you, everyone, for your concern.”

8days had also previously reported Aramaki as being 35, based on information available at the time.

Wu and Aramaki registered their marriage in Las Vegas in May before the F4 member announced the happy news on social media the following month.

Before marrying Aramaki, Wu was married to Singaporean heiress Arissa Cheo from 2013 to 2018.

Born in Fukuoka, the singer and actress Aramaki reportedly moved to London when she was nine.

She moved back to Japan in 2024 to pursue her music career and released her first Japanese-language single, Purple Dream, that same year.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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