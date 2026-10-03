The Weeknd Singapore concert review: After Hours Til Dawn is a spectacular return after 8 years

In many ways, Friday's After Hours Til Dawn concert served as a reintroduction to The Weeknd for fans in Singapore. After all, it has been eight years since his last show here, and in that time, The Weeknd has released several songs that could now be considered among his career-best work.

As a performer, he has also improved by leaps and bounds – something that was undeniable to those at Friday’s (Oct 2) concert, as The Weeknd breezed through two hours without letting up.

By every metric, The Weeknd returned to Singapore as an S-tier music act, delivering a show that lived up to that status.