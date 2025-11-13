Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s night at Universal Studios Singapore ahead of sequel premiere
The actresses met fellow stars like Transformers' Bumblebee and an animatronic baby dinosaur.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo must think all work and no play will make them dull girls. The stars of Wicked planned a little playtime ahead of the premiere of their movie Wicked: For Good at Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa.
Grande and Erivo snuck a night visit to the theme park on Wednesday (Nov 12) with both actresses posting about the excursion on Instagram Stories.
In one clip taken at The Lost World zone, Grande, who plays Glinda, got up close with an animatronic baby dinosaur, captioning the video "crying". The tender moment was immediately broken when the baby dinosaur made a noise and Grande nearly fell backwards in shock.
Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film, also shared some clips, one of which had her greeting Transformers' Bumblebee at the Sci-Fi City zone and another where she was seen playfully skipping around Minion Land.
Grande also shared a snap with director Jon M Chu and thanked Resorts World Sentosa, UIP Singapore and USS for “the warmest welcome”.
Grande and Erivo will join co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, together with Chu, on the yellow carpet for the movie’s Asia-Pacific premiere on Thursday evening. The cast will first appear at an exclusive fan event at the Weave at Resorts World Sentosa, ahead of the premiere.
Singapore is the fourth stop of the five-city global premiere tour for the movie.