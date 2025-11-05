Wicked star Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Something has changed for Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, something is not the same – he is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

The magazine's pick was announced Monday night (Nov 3) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Bailey takes the mantle from The Office and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 selection.

“It’s a huge honor,” Bailey, 37, told the magazine. “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”

Bailey had audiences swooning as Prince Fiyero in his 2024 big-screen debut in Wicked, the popular movie musical in which he proudly urges fellow students to join him in his shallowness. The second half, Wicked: For Good, arrives in theaters Nov 21, while Singapore is set to play host for its Asia-Pacific premiere on Nov 13, with stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh.