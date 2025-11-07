Watch: Chinese singer-dancer Xin Liu’s new Passion music video shot in Singapore

Singapore has seemingly earned a reputation as a place where artistes can film their music videos without fear of leaks before the official reveal.

The latest artiste to collaborate with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is Chinese singer and dancer Liu Yuxin, known professionally as Xin Liu in English.

She dropped the official music video for her single Passion on Friday (Nov 7), according to a joint press release by STB and global music and media company 88rising.

Fusing dance, sound and spatial storytelling, the music video seeks to express the "multifaceted nature of passion" – one that is "refined, energetic and deeply personal".