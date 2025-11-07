Watch: Chinese singer-dancer Xin Liu’s new Passion music video shot in Singapore
Xin Liu, 28, joins the growing number of artistes who've collaborated with the Singapore Tourism Board for their music videos.
Singapore has seemingly earned a reputation as a place where artistes can film their music videos without fear of leaks before the official reveal.
The latest artiste to collaborate with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is Chinese singer and dancer Liu Yuxin, known professionally as Xin Liu in English.
She dropped the official music video for her single Passion on Friday (Nov 7), according to a joint press release by STB and global music and media company 88rising.
Fusing dance, sound and spatial storytelling, the music video seeks to express the "multifaceted nature of passion" – one that is "refined, energetic and deeply personal".
Filmed across four locations in Singapore – the Asian Civilisations Museum, Jurong Lake Gardens, Clarke Quay and Haji Lane – each site represents a "different expression of passion".
The Asian Civilisations Museum's neoclassical architecture allows for "refined, introspective moments", while the urban energy of Clarke Quay and Haji Lane evokes "spontaneity and vibrancy".
Jurong Lake Gardens, meanwhile, provides "a natural backdrop for raw, unfiltered emotion".
Together, these scenes capture how Singapore changes from day to night, revealing different sides of the city’s creative energy.
Directed by Japanese-Chinese film director Yuann, who's a first-time visitor to Singapore, he took cues from the city's mix of heritage architecture and green spaces.
Liu is joined by five Singaporean dancers in the video too, executing choreography that interprets the concept of passion by Jam Republic, a globally recognised dance collective based in Singapore.
"This collaboration builds upon STB’s approach to branded entertainment and supports STB's latest campaign targeting Gen Z and millennial travellers, who prioritise distinctive experiences," said the press release.
Liu joins the growing list of artistes in 2025 alone – including Blackpink's Jisoo, BTS' Jin and Coldplay – who have worked with STB's branded entertainment partnerships team.
The 28-year-old performer from the Guizhou province of Southwestern China rose to fame after she topped online entertainment service iQiyi's survival reality programme Youth With You 2. She became the central member of now-disbanded girl group The9.
Liu shared that she had been developing the concept of her world tour Xanadu for some time and found new inspiration upon arriving in Singapore.
Her Xin Liu 2025 Xanadu 2.0 tour, which has rolled out in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, reflects her continued exploration of identity and emotional expression through immersive storytelling and stage design.
"In Singapore's unique tapestry of culture, nature and urban vibrancy, I've discovered my creative journey – one where timeless heritage embraces modernity," she said.
"To me, Singapore is a canvas of artistic possibilities. It is a place where the surrounding beauty invites you to reflect on your inner self."