Actress Ya Hui leaving Mediacorp after 15 years: 'Self-discovery starts now'

Singaporean actress Ya Hui is leaving The Celebrity Agency (TCA), the artiste management arm of Mediacorp.

“We would like to share that Ya Hui is leaving The Celebrity Agency (TCA) and her last day with us will be on 28 February 2023," said Ivy Low, head of TCA, in a statement from Mediacorp.

"We wish Ya Hui every success in her new pursuits".

The 35-year-old actress also announced her departure on Instagram, writing: "15 years. From a girl chasing her childhood dream to where she is today, it wasn’t a smooth sailing journey but definitely an incredible one. Every role that I’ve played has enriched my personal life in more ways that I can imagine."

Ya Hui joined Mediacorp after taking part in Star Search 2007, where she took home the title of Miss Telegenic. Throughout her 15-year acting career, she participated in dramas across genres from long-form dramas to thrillers, including 118 (2014), 118 S2 (2016), CLIF 4 (2016), Daybreak (2019), CTRL (2021) and Home Again (2022).

She told CNA Lifestyle that she was leaving “to see what’s beyond what I’ve been doing for the past 15 years!”

“And to have the freedom to choose what I want to do and learn more about myself ,” she added. “Self-discovery starts now!”