In pictures: Energy, Firdhaus, Boon Hui Lu and more electrify Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025
Held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (Sep 28) night, Mediacorp's Yes 933 Hits Fest saw performances from numerous Mandopop stars from around the region, including Energy, Firdhaus and more.

The members of Taiwanese boy band Energy. (Photo: Mediacorp)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
29 Sep 2025 01:34PM
Popular Mandopop stars from around the region descended upon Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (Sep 28) night for Mediacorp's Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025. The three-hour-long extravaganza saw performances from the likes of Andrew Tan, Bii, Boon Hui Lu, Firdhaus, Cheng Huan, Dior and more.

Even non-Mandopop acts joined in on the fun, including Japanese boy group One Or Eight.

One of the biggest moments of the night involved veteran boy band Energy winning the coveted Hit Of The Year award for their song, Friday Night.

Here are some of the acts that took the stage at the concert.

 

 

Lai of Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S). (Photo: Mediacorp)
Fengze and Wayne of Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S). (Photo: Mediacorp)
Taiwanese singer Xiao Bing Chih. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Japanese boy group One Or Eight. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Taiwanese singer-songwriter Angie. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Singer Bii. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Singaporean singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Singer Andrew Tan. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Malaysian singer Firdhaus. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Taiwanese boy band Energy. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Fans who want to watch Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025 can head to mewatch or the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

Source: CNA/hq

