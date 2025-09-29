In pictures: Energy, Firdhaus, Boon Hui Lu and more electrify Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025

Popular Mandopop stars from around the region descended upon Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (Sep 28) night for Mediacorp's Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025. The three-hour-long extravaganza saw performances from the likes of Andrew Tan, Bii, Boon Hui Lu, Firdhaus, Cheng Huan, Dior and more.

Even non-Mandopop acts joined in on the fun, including Japanese boy group One Or Eight.

One of the biggest moments of the night involved veteran boy band Energy winning the coveted Hit Of The Year award for their song, Friday Night.

Here are some of the acts that took the stage at the concert.