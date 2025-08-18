Mediacorp's Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025 has live performances by Energy and more, with tickets from S$38
Popular music acts from Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and Singapore will take to the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep 28 in a concert that also honours some of the biggest Mandopop artistes.
Following its successful debut in 2023, Mediacorp's Yes 933 Hits Fest is back this year with exciting performances from numerous regional stars. The award ceremony-cum-concert will honour 18 winners across seven categories, giving Mandopop fans a one-of-a-kind extravaganza.
The seven categories are:
- Artiste Of The Year
- Newcomer Of The Year
- Hit Of The Year
- Yes 933 Hitmakers
- Spop Media Recommendation
- Spop Best Local Lyrics
- Spop Best Local Composition
Ticketholders can also look forward to performances from Taiwanese boy band Energy, Malaysian singer Firdhaus, Singaporean singer-actress Boon Hui Lu, Japanese boy group One Or Eight, hip hop star Shigga Shay and more.
The full list of winners and performances can be found on Yes 933 Hits Fest's official website.
Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025 will be held on Sep 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with tickets priced at S$38, S$48 and S$58, excluding booking fees. Fans can unlock an exclusive S$8 discount by retrieving a code from the melisten app between Aug 15 and 20.
Tickets for Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025 will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster from 10am on Aug 20 (Wednesday).
In a statement, Simone Lum, Mediacorp's head of growth and audio, said: “For Mandopop fans, Mediacorp Yes 933 has long been the home for the latest hits and biggest stars. Mediacorp Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025 brings that spirit to life on stage, uniting Mandopop heavyweights with homegrown voices for one spectacular live experience.
“Building on our successful debut in 2023, this year's edition is set to be an even more powerful celebration of the music, the talent and most importantly, the fans who make it all possible. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable night with everyone.”