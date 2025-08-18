Mediacorp's Yes 933 Hits Fest 2025 has live performances by Energy and more, with tickets from S$38

Following its successful debut in 2023, Mediacorp's Yes 933 Hits Fest is back this year with exciting performances from numerous regional stars. The award ceremony-cum-concert will honour 18 winners across seven categories, giving Mandopop fans a one-of-a-kind extravaganza.

The seven categories are:

Artiste Of The Year

Newcomer Of The Year

Hit Of The Year

Yes 933 Hitmakers

Spop Media Recommendation

Spop Best Local Lyrics

Spop Best Local Composition

Ticketholders can also look forward to performances from Taiwanese boy band Energy, Malaysian singer Firdhaus, Singaporean singer-actress Boon Hui Lu, Japanese boy group One Or Eight, hip hop star Shigga Shay and more.

The full list of winners and performances can be found on Yes 933 Hits Fest's official website.