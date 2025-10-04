Meet 'The Swiftologist': A full-time Taylor Swift content creator in Singapore with unfiltered pop culture takes

There were probably few people anticipating the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl on Friday (Oct 3) as much as Zachary Hourihane.

The 28-year-old based in Singapore proudly identifies as a member of one of the world’s most powerful fandoms: He is a Swiftie.

Perhaps more importantly, he is a multiplatform creator whose fortunes rise and fall with Swift's success – a gamble that can look farsighted or farcical, depending on your vantage point.

Hourihane co-hosts a Taylor Swift podcast called Evolution Of A Snake with fellow pop culture content creator Madeline Rubicam, who lives in Montana in the US. He also runs his own YouTube channel, aptly named The Swiftologist.

The latter started with in-depth video critiques about Swift’s career, but has since expanded to cover broader Western mainstream pop narratives with the same critical lens.

He and Rubicam also run a Patreon with over 12,000 members, offering tiered access from S$4 (US$3.10) to S$33 a month. Members unlock exclusive, unfiltered deep dives into Taylor Swift, pop culture, music and media – plus a like-minded community for discussion.

“My deepest fear is that Taylor puts out a truly horrible album one day, and I have to sit there with a camera on me being like, ‘I hate this.’ Luckily that’s never happened,” he shared wryly with CNA Lifestyle.

“With this new album coming out, it hasn’t even really occurred to me what would happen if it was bad. Because my fiscal year really depends on the amount of content I’m going to make about this album.”

Hourihane isn’t being glib. Since Swift's album announcement around mid-August, he said their Patreon memberships have doubled.

“Some of (the members) will drop off eventually; not all will stick around. But when Taylor does something, we do get that huge influx.”

On Saturday, a day after The Life Of A Showgirl dropped, his Patreon had 13,800 members, according to checks by CNA Lifestyle.