Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi walked red carpet with plastic bag, everyone thought it was a US$1,790 bag
One man’s trash is another’s treasure?
Is this the best designer bag dupe or what?
Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi recently found herself trending online after photos of her walking the red carpet at the Beijing International Film Festival 2025 resurfaced on social media.
But it wasn't about her glam outfit – people were fixated on a yellow plastic bag the 26-year-old was carrying.
Yes, a plastic bag. The same one we use for groceries or for trash.
On the red carpet.
Soon after the photos started circulating again, people began claiming the plastic bag was a design from luxury brand Balenciaga, with some netizens alleging it was worth about US$1,790 (around S$2,200).
Given the brand’s reputation for releasing unconventional designs (remember the trash bag pouch?), it's not impossible.
After all, Balenciaga does sell a bag that looks suspiciously like a rubbish sack. The difference? It’s made from calfskin leather and comes with a hefty price tag.
However, it turns out the viral claim wasn’t true.
The bag was simply a regular plastic bag, which Zhang brought as a subtle nod to her character in her film The One. In the movie, a yellow plastic bag served as a communication tool between Zhang's character and her hearing-impaired parents.
Of course, that explanation didn’t stop the internet from weighing in, and netizens had mixed reactions over Zhang's accessory of choice.
“Was she going to pick up trash after she was done with the red carpet?” read a comment.
