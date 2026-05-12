Pursuit Of Jade star Zhang Linghe takes on new role in sustainability documentary

Best known for his role as a marquis in the period romance drama Pursuit Of Jade, Zhang Linghe has stepped into a new role in The Answer Is Earth, a new documentary by Warner Bros Discovery in collaboration with environmental non-profit organisation WildAid.

Zhang, who was recently named WildAid’s newest ambassador, hit the ground to learn about sustainability technologies together with frontline engineers and experts in Jiangsu, China, his home province.

The actor studied electrical engineering at Nanjing Normal University before making his acting debut in 2020.

When asked how Zhang was picked for the project, Warner Bros Discovery told CNA Lifestyle that they were looking for "someone who can make these topics accessible and relatable, while still bringing authenticity and credibility to the journey”.

His knowledge was put to the test during the series' press conference in April when the host cheekily asked Zhang to explain Betz’s Law – a fundamental aerodynamic principle. The actor broke down the concept into a digestible explanation with ease, impressing both the audience in the room and fans online.