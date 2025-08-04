Chinese actress Zhao Lusi calls out management agency for breach of contract, accuses company of taking money

Love Like The Galaxy actress Zhao Lusi is in the spotlight again. On Saturday (Aug 2), she took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to accuse her management agency Galaxy Cool Entertainment of making an unauthorised withdrawal of 2.05 million yuan (US$284,000) from her studio account.

The 26-year-old, also known as Rosy Zhao, alleged that the agency had agreed to take responsibility for her cancelled endorsements when she was seeking treatment for depression and several health issues. However, in her posts, she accused Galaxy Cool Entertainment of leaving her to shoulder financial burdens alone.

The Chinese actress also alleged disputes over studio control and unsuccessful termination negotiations in her posts.

“You don’t need to blacklist me. I quit,” Zhao wrote, claiming that she was warned against speaking out.

The Romance Of Tiger And Rose star said she began experiencing depression in 2019 and over the years, she started experiencing myriad ailments, including pneumonia, hearing loss, hives, nausea and neck pain.

Her health deterioration culminated when she was spotted slumped in a wheelchair at a hospital in December 2024. Videos of her having difficulty walking and eating were subsequently released.

The actress had personally addressed her health concerns, including frequent episodes of nausea, dizziness, joint pains and weighing just 36.9kg during her recovery journey. She’d also revealed that she had been verbally and physically abused by her agency for failing to secure roles.

Galaxy Cool Entertainment responded with a statement via Weibo on Aug 3, expressing “shock” at Zhao’s accusations. The agency denied any illegal or contractual breach during their "years of mutual support and growth" and emphasised prioritising Zhao's "wishes and well-being".

The company also urged Zhao to avoid "posting ambiguous content online that leads to public misunderstanding".

The actress reposted the agency’s statement on Aug 3 and refuted its claims. “What exactly are you shocked about? Where were you when I was taking medicine and inhaling oxygen more than a week ago?" Zhao wrote.

Her allegations have sparked concern and support from fans, who launched the hashtags #JusticeForZhaoLusi and #FreedomForRosy.