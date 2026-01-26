Fans surprised by popular Chinese actress Zhao Lusi seen running night market stall

Widely regarded as one of the top Chinese actresses of her generation, Zhao revealed in January 2025 that she had been suffering from depression since 2019.

Following her disclosure, she mostly appeared in media reports to do with her personal issues.

According to Malaysia Chinese-language newspaper Oriental Daily, Zhao also shared early in 2025 that if she could no longer continue being an artiste, she would likely earn a living by running a stall.

On Dec 31, however, she spoke about her plans to return to acting in 2026 during a Xiaohongshu livestream.

She rose to wider popularity through Chinese dramas such as Love Like The Galaxy (2022), Hidden Love (2023) and Love's Ambition (2025).

In the livestream, she shared that aside from brand endorsements, she plans to release new songs accompanied by music videos by Chinese New Year, and hopes to make more appearances on variety programmes.

She also wondered whether participating in variety shows would help audiences better accept her for who she is.

Zhao told fans that she hopes to rebuild her strength in 2026, gradually reduce her medication and reach a stable state where attention would shift away from her health and back to her drama projects.