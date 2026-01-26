Fans surprised by popular Chinese actress Zhao Lusi seen running night market stall
Her appearance left social media abuzz following her announcement that she planned to return to acting in 2026.
Chinese actress-singer Zhao Lusi's appearance behind the counter of a night market stall in Hainan, China, has left social media abuzz.
The 27-year-old was reportedly dressed down as she sold traditional Chengdu-style pancakes, a nod to her hometown.
Those who spotted Zhao noted the absence of any filming crew, leading to speculation online that the appearance wasn't tied to a commercial shoot but was instead for a personal vlog.
Clips shared on social media showed her handling various aspects of the stall on her own, including preparing the food, packing orders and taking payments.
She was also seen posing for photos with customers.
Widely regarded as one of the top Chinese actresses of her generation, Zhao revealed in January 2025 that she had been suffering from depression since 2019.
Following her disclosure, she mostly appeared in media reports to do with her personal issues.
According to Malaysia Chinese-language newspaper Oriental Daily, Zhao also shared early in 2025 that if she could no longer continue being an artiste, she would likely earn a living by running a stall.
On Dec 31, however, she spoke about her plans to return to acting in 2026 during a Xiaohongshu livestream.
She rose to wider popularity through Chinese dramas such as Love Like The Galaxy (2022), Hidden Love (2023) and Love's Ambition (2025).
In the livestream, she shared that aside from brand endorsements, she plans to release new songs accompanied by music videos by Chinese New Year, and hopes to make more appearances on variety programmes.
She also wondered whether participating in variety shows would help audiences better accept her for who she is.
Zhao told fans that she hopes to rebuild her strength in 2026, gradually reduce her medication and reach a stable state where attention would shift away from her health and back to her drama projects.