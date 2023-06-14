What happened when the cast of The Zone: Survival Mission stumbled upon a real-life wedding?
CNA Lifestyle caught up with Korean celebrities Yoo Jae-suk, Kwon Yuri and Lee Kwang-soo for a chat about the Disney+ variety show, which returns for its second season on Jun 14.
In the Korean variety show The Zone: Survival Mission, the celebrity cast members have four hours to survive “disaster simulation” zones while being inundated with obstacles and challenges. Think: Zombie attacks, haunted houses and floods.
But for the second season of the Disney+ show, which returns on Wednesday (Jun 14), the trio comprising Running Man’s Yoo Jae-suk, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri and Running Man alum Lee Kwang-soo found themselves in a less life-threatening but still awkward position.
While filming an episode at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, they stumbled upon a real-life wedding, prompting Yoo and the rest to give the new couple a surprise gift to the tune of S$200 in cash.
“I really wanted to congratulate the (couple who got married). Since we couldn’t come down from (the roving bed featured in our challenge), I wanted to convey our feelings somehow,” Yoo told CNA Lifestyle during a recent interview.
“So, the three of us prepared a congratulatory gift. It’s a small gesture of our sincere wish for the two of them to live happily.”
Lee added: “We didn’t have to give money; he just wanted to congratulate them from the bottom of his heart.”
It was a nice and pleasant break from filming The Zone, considering some of the missions and challenges could be brutal with a capital B – such as that episode during the first season, when the cast had to brave the winter cold as they transported a huge block of ice into a bathhouse.
And it was more of the same this time around.
The 50-year-old host, who’s endearingly nicknamed “South Korea’s National MC” has had decades of experience fronting hit variety shows such as Infinite Challenge and, of course, Running Man.
“When it comes to variety shows, laughter is something I particularly consider important. With The Zone, we create extreme situations that we wouldn’t normally experience in our daily lives. So, when we find ourselves in situations we couldn’t even imagine, it gives a sense of immersion. Wouldn’t this be quite different? I think that it’s unique and extraordinary.”
Much of The Zone’s humour lies in the cast’s reactions to their absurd surroundings, their strong chemistry and, let’s face it, their general inability to survive most Zones.
And when asked who among them would be the first to give up in a competition between the trio, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon was swift to reply: “I wonder if Kwang-soo, who loves the ‘Give Up’ button, so much can endure it?”
The singer-actress was cheekily referring to her co-star’s penchant for giving up during missions – something Lee seemed to have no problems admitting.
“At that time, I truly did my best. Even if I could turn back time, I would (still) press the Give Up button.”
So nothing he would want to try to attempt again to redeem himself?
“None,” Lee deadpanned without missing a beat, as the entire room burst into laughter.
“Are you laughing at me?”