What happened when the cast of The Zone: Survival Mission stumbled upon a real-life wedding?

While filming an episode at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, they stumbled upon a real-life wedding, prompting Yoo and the rest to give the new couple a surprise gift to the tune of S$200 in cash.

“I really wanted to congratulate the (couple who got married). Since we couldn’t come down from (the roving bed featured in our challenge), I wanted to convey our feelings somehow,” Yoo told CNA Lifestyle during a recent interview.

“So, the three of us prepared a congratulatory gift. It’s a small gesture of our sincere wish for the two of them to live happily.”

Lee added: “We didn’t have to give money; he just wanted to congratulate them from the bottom of his heart.”