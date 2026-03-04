Apple debuts S$849 MacBook Neo to challenge Chromebooks, Windows PCs

Apple on Wednesday (Mar 4) unveiled the MacBook Neo, a lower-priced addition to its laptop lineup starting at S$849, as it looks to broaden its reach in a price-sensitive PC market while rivals face tighter supply of memory chips.

A lower-priced laptop marks one of Apple's most aggressive entry points into the PC market in years. The new MacBook will be powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same processor that debuted in the company's iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024.

The MacBook Neo is far cheaper in both nominal and inflation-adjusted terms than Apple's previous non-Pro, non-Air MacBook.