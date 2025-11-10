Blast Slam IV delivers an epic, satisfying esports final for Dota 2 fans in Singapore

It's been three long years since I've watched a competitive Dota 2 live, and as I made my way into the Singapore Indoor Stadium for Blast Slam IV finals on Sunday (Nov 9), I was expecting a sold-out audience, similar to the The International 11 (TI), which took place in 2022 at the same location.

Instead, it was strange to see the arena around three quarters filled, with empty seats at the sides of the upper levels. But despite what seemed to be a smaller crowd from my experience at TI, the roars were loud and exactly as I remembered, as the two squads of finalists – London-based Tundra Esports and Saudi Arabia-based Team Falcons – battled it out for the lion's share of the US$1m (S$1.3m) prize pool.

Dota 2, or Defence of the Ancients 2, is a competitive game played on the PC that features two teams of five players battling it out in a top down view in a map, with the objective of destroying the opponent's base. A game can take from 20 minutes to over an hour to finish, and competitive games are usually a best-of-three, with the finals often a best-of-five.