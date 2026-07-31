This free night-time light trail in Bras Basah-Bugis transforms Singapore's myths into interactive art

Visitors can look forward to a free night-time light trail across the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct from Saturday (Aug 1) to Sep 5, as five light installations transform public spaces with interactive artworks inspired by Singapore's myths, legends and everyday folklore.

Titled Light Together Bras Basah-Bugis, the experience is held in conjunction with the Singapore Night Festival 2026 and National Day celebrations. The installations are spread across Artsplace @ Waterloo Centre, Reflection Pool @ Bras Basah MRT Station, Stamford Place, Stamford Walkway, and the National Museum of Singapore, although the museum installation will only run from Aug 1 to 12.