Singapore F1: Ballots open for Thursday Pit Lane Experience, with up to 4,500 fans eligible

Formula 1 fans can get a closer look at the action before the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend, with ballots now open for the Thursday Pit Lane Experience on Oct 8.

Up to 4,500 fans will have the chance to walk down the pit lane at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, where they can view the Formula 1 team garages and cars up close as teams prepare for the race weekend.

The experience will take place on the Thursday before the Circuit Park officially opens for the Singapore Grand Prix, which runs from Oct 9 to 11.

Beyond the pit lane walk, attendees can also explore the Zone 1 F1 Village and take part in interactive activities available that evening.

The public ballot is open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents, and one does not need to hold a ticket to the race weekend to enter. Each successful applicant will receive a pair of tickets to the Thursday Pit Lane Experience.

The ballot is currently open and closes on Sep 18 at 11.59pm Singapore time. To enter the ballot, applicants can visit the official website. Successful applicants will be notified separately.

The Thursday Pit Lane Experience is part of the Singapore Grand Prix's RevUpSG activities, which offer fans opportunities to engage with Formula 1 outside of the main race weekend.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 will be held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Oct 9 to 11, with a sprint race taking place on Oct 10 ahead of the main night race on Oct 11.