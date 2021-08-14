Get Started: A beginner’s guide to having a mini garden at home

Thanks to the pandemic, everyone seems to be into home gardening. If you’ve been thinking about it but aren’t sure how to start, we've got the experts to dish out some advice on unleashing your green thumbs in the comfort of home.

1. COMMIT TO IT

The idea of embellishing your house with some new leafy friends might be an exciting one, but one should not underestimate the amount of effort and time that goes into caring for them.

The attention that plants require can be akin to owning pets, said Muhammad Hazri, a senior horticulturalist at Gardens by the Bay.