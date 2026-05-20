Google unveils smart glasses, taking on Meta

Google on Tuesday (May 19) unveiled the design of new smart glasses, returning to a market the tech giant tried – and failed – to crack more than a decade ago.

The glasses, expected to go on sale later this year, will challenge Meta which has built a commanding lead with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have sold at least seven million units.

Google’s so-called "audio glasses" will be equipped with a microphone, camera and small speaker, and will allow users to make calls, listen to music, take photos and chat with the Gemini AI assistant.

The company, which gave no firm release date or pricing details, unveiled two collections at its annual Google I/O developer conference near its Mountain View, California, headquarters: one from US eyewear brand Warby Parker and another from South Korean designer Gentle Monster.