Chasing the Chinese period drama look – inside Singapore’s growing makeover photo shoot trend

Homemaker Cynthia Hou had always been fascinated by the opulence of the Tang Dynasty, remembered for its prosperity and lavish fashion. The 43-year-old often wondered what it would be like to dress up in the traditional attire of that era.

“I was especially drawn to its aesthetic richness. And on a slightly cheeky note, since I’m not exactly a standard-sized Asian, I like to think I might have fit the beauty ideals of that era quite well,” she quipped.

Hou had originally considered travelling to China for a photo shoot but discovered that the experience was available here in Singapore. She decided to turn it into a family outing with her sister and 74-year-old mother.

The trio spent seven-and-a-half hours getting styled in Tang Dynasty-inspired hanfu (traditional Chinese clothing), complete with elaborate updos and intricate accessories, before stepping in front of the camera. Even her mother was on board and needed no persuading.

“The whole experience was such a joy,” Hou said. “I didn’t realise how much thought went into every single detail – the outfits, colours, fabrics, hairstyles, accessories.”

Their experience reflects a growing appetite for Chinese-inspired makeovers as the aesthetics of period C-dramas spill into real life.

RENEWED APPRECIATION FOR CHINESE AESTHETICS

Local businesses say the trend is fuelled largely by the recent C-drama wave and a renewed interest in traditional Chinese aesthetics.

At hanfu photography studio Dressed Up Dreams, where Hou had her photos taken, demand for such photo shoots has risen by around 20 per cent in the past year, said photographer and creative director Sharon Ling.