How to make your portable induction hob work better in time for CNY steamboat

Life would be tough without the home appliances you own. The microwave oven for a quick reheat of last night’s leftovers? Heaven-sent for when your stomach’s growling but you can’t be bothered to order online. The all-important air-conditioner? Without it, all sweat-free activities would cease in tropical Singapore.

But life can be even easier if you know how to maximise your home gadgets’ efficiency and, more significantly, ensure safety when using them. These daily devices are also usually big-ticket purchases, which means you would want them to last quite a while – maybe even until the next home upgrade.

In this new series on CNA Lifestyle, we ask the experts for hacks to make the most of your home appliances. And with Chinese New Year just around the corner, we're starting with the tabletop induction hob many of us have retrieved from the storeroom for reunion dinner.

Does it still work? Is that buzzing or clicking sound normal when it’s in use? We let Assistant Professor Christopher Lee from Nanyang Technological University answer those questions and more.

HOW DOES INDUCTION WORK IN THE FIRST PLACE?

Underneath that black, glass-like surface (it’s usually ceramic) lies a coil of copper wire. When you place a pot on the ceramic surface and switch on the hob, a looping magnetic field or eddy current is produced, explained Asst Prof Lee. This eddy current flowing through the resistance of the pot is what creates the heat.

Since the pot itself is directly heated, energy is not wasted on heating the air around it, unlike a gas stove. “The efficiency of a gas stove is less than 35 per cent to 40 per cent, while that of induction heating is much higher,” said Asst Prof Lee.

Translated: You’ll need less time to get things going. Take boiling water, for instance. A litre of water would take anywhere between six and 11 minutes to boil on a gas stove. On an induction stove, it’s just three minutes.

Consider the size of your steamboat pot, too. If it’s way smaller than the ring on the hob, energy may be wasted, he said. Conversely, if your pot is bigger than the ring, it cannot heat up the soup quickly enough.