Why are millennials buying plushies and ‘cute stuff’? It’s to heal their inner child

Between Tan Peng Sing and Nicole Goh, the Singaporean millennial couple and soft toy enthusiasts have just over 80 plushies.

Goh, 31 this year, estimates around 20 in her collection that include larger keychains. She acquired her plushies during different phases of life, most being gifts from friends or Tan, so each holds significant meaning.

Tan, on the other hand, presently owns 63 plushies, which include 30 from his childhood that he has vacuum-packed for storage. Making up his collection are the remaining 23 at home – one is a “giant My Melody head” belonging to Goh – and 10 on his office desk.

One of the couple’s current obsessions is Japanese gachapon brand Qualia Tokyo because its collectibles are “miniaturised versions” of everyday, mundane objects, like scissors, fries, poop and microbes. In fact, “the weirder, the better”, Tan said, describing the toys that tend to steal his heart.

“I also don’t want them to have too much facial expression. They must have the ‘no thoughts, head empty’ face,” the 36-year-old added.