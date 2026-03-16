Peranakan-themed Lego pop-up at Design Orchard offers stamp rally and free Lego sets

The pop-up recreates the layout of a traditional Peranakan shophouse, allowing visitors to move through different rooms – including dining and living areas, bedrooms, study rooms and twin lofts – designed using Lego bricks and featuring fan-built creations.

Visitors will encounter traditional interiors, such as a foyer with a brick-tile feature wall designed as a photo backdrop. Some everyday objects include a retro cassette player, a wall calendar, a sunflower bouquet, mineral collections and even a Lego interpretation of Claude Monet's artwork.

You can also create your own postcard by collecting coloured stamps around the installation, which together form a graphic inspired by Peranakan heritage. After completing the postcard, head to the retail zone to build a keepsake: A retro Lego boombox from Mondays to Fridays, or a Lego Peranakan mosaic tile on weekends. Quantities are limited each day.