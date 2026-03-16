Peranakan-themed Lego pop-up at Design Orchard offers stamp rally and free Lego sets
Running until Apr 5, the Lego Shophouse Experience at Design Orchard features an immersive pop-up inspired by Peranakan shophouses and will feature interactive builds as well as everyday items.
Lego fans in Singapore have a new pop-up to explore.
The Lego Group has launched the Lego Shophouse Experience at Design Orchard, an immersive installation inspired by Singapore’s Peranakan shophouses. The experience runs until Apr 5, and is open daily, from 11am to 9pm. Admission is free.
The pop-up recreates the layout of a traditional Peranakan shophouse, allowing visitors to move through different rooms – including dining and living areas, bedrooms, study rooms and twin lofts – designed using Lego bricks and featuring fan-built creations.
Visitors will encounter traditional interiors, such as a foyer with a brick-tile feature wall designed as a photo backdrop. Some everyday objects include a retro cassette player, a wall calendar, a sunflower bouquet, mineral collections and even a Lego interpretation of Claude Monet's artwork.
You can also create your own postcard by collecting coloured stamps around the installation, which together form a graphic inspired by Peranakan heritage. After completing the postcard, head to the retail zone to build a keepsake: A retro Lego boombox from Mondays to Fridays, or a Lego Peranakan mosaic tile on weekends. Quantities are limited each day.
Visitors who sign up for Lego Insiders, the brand’s free membership programme, at the pop-up can receive a free Lego set. To redeem the reward, register via a QR code at the Lego Shophouse Experience and present your confirmation.
The set is randomly allotted and available on a first-come, first-served basis daily. It includes items such as the Grey Castle Set, Retro Tape Player or Baby Gorilla Encounter.
“We’re excited to introduce the Lego Shophouse Experience as it marks our first showcase of this kind,” said Agnes Molnar, the Lego Group’s Marketing Director for Singapore, Malaysia and APAC Travel Retail. “It pays tribute to Singapore’s rich heritage and celebrates the stories, traditions and creativity that connect generations.”