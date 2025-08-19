Remember the game MapleStory? It's being kept alive by these millennials 20 years on

Superfan Ho Wei Keong had been looking forward to the event. Together with his wife, Ho was the first in line at the MapleStory 20th anniversary pop-up and had been queueing since 11.30pm the night before it opened – he had to wait outside the mall when it was closed for the night.

“I started playing in 2016, then I quit, then came back in 2018, but during COVID-19, I decided to just stay all the way,” said Ho. “I like making friends in game, and being in a guild and meeting up for gatherings at chalets.”

Besides being first in line, Ho also attended a similar event in Kuala Lumpur in July, where he helped a fellow MapleStory player purchase merchandise to bring back to Singapore. He’s a big fan of the Pink Bean character, and came down to pick up a Pink Bean bolster.

Despite having originally started out determined to be a F2P (free-to-play) player, Ho said he now spends around S$2,000 every three months to retain his top MVP status, and plans to continue playing the game for as long as it’s possible, though with breaks.

“I still do play for a long time, but I need to take a break for a short while to work on real life stuff as I have a daughter.”