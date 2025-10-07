National Gallery Singapore celebrates 10th birthday in November with celebrity-guided tours, free exhibitions and more
National Gallery Singapore is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a slew of events, including a tour guided by celebs such as Gurmit Singh, Liu Ling Ling and more.
National Gallery Singapore is officially turning 10 this November and the popular art institution has lined up a wide range of programmes for visitors of all ages.
The party kicks off on Nov 15 and 16 with the Gallery’s 10th Birthday Bash – a two-day fiesta from 10am to 10pm at National Gallery Singapore itself, which will see the space hosting exciting events such as Artsplaining: 10th Anniversary Edition and Gallery Turns 10: Celebrating With Cake.
The former will see celebrities such as Gurmit Singh, Liu Ling Ling, Shazza and Kishan joining Gallery staff as they guide visitors around National Gallery Singapore and offer their perspective on art. The event is free for all and each celeb will have their own session. Registration is required.
Gallery Turns 10: Celebrating With Cake will let guests enjoy local bakeries' baked goods, reimagined as edible art. To get in on this, visitors will need to pay S$20, which will be donated to the Gallery.
And if you're an art aficionado, here's some good news. During the Gallery’s 10th Birthday Bash, all of the Gallery’s exhibitions, including the new Into the Modern: Impressionism From the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, will be open to the public for free.
Attendees of the Gallery’s 10th Birthday Bash can also look forward to two raves. The first is for adults on the night of Nov 15 and will feature immersive installations and a live DJ set. The second will take place on Nov 16 and will have music, movement and matcha.
Beyond the bash, National Gallery Singapore will also have a series of collaborations with 13 brands, including camera manufacturer Leica; artisan chocolate maker Mr Bucket Chocolaterie, who will reimagine artworks into chocolate flavours; Curious Creatures’ jewellery inspired by the Gallery’s architectural motifs and more.
In a statement, Dr Eugene Tan, CEO and director of National Gallery Singapore, said: “In just ten years, the Gallery has transformed from a bold idea into a cultural landmark that belongs to the people. Every visitor, artist, and community that has engaged with the Gallery has shaped its journey, proving that art is not only about what hangs on our walls but about the connections it sparks among people.
“Our 10th anniversary is both a celebration of these shared stories and a call to the future, to continue championing Singapore and Southeast Asian art with renewed ambition, placing our region more firmly on the global stage while remaining a space that belongs to everyone.”
More information on National Gallery Singapore's 10th anniversary can be found on its official website. Admission to most programmes is free, but registration is required for selected activities due to limited capacity.