National Gallery Singapore celebrates 10th birthday in November with celebrity-guided tours, free exhibitions and more

National Gallery Singapore is officially turning 10 this November and the popular art institution has lined up a wide range of programmes for visitors of all ages.

The party kicks off on Nov 15 and 16 with the Gallery’s 10th Birthday Bash – a two-day fiesta from 10am to 10pm at National Gallery Singapore itself, which will see the space hosting exciting events such as Artsplaining: 10th Anniversary Edition and Gallery Turns 10: Celebrating With Cake.

The former will see celebrities such as Gurmit Singh, Liu Ling Ling, Shazza and Kishan joining Gallery staff as they guide visitors around National Gallery Singapore and offer their perspective on art. The event is free for all and each celeb will have their own session. Registration is required.

Gallery Turns 10: Celebrating With Cake will let guests enjoy local bakeries' baked goods, reimagined as edible art. To get in on this, visitors will need to pay S$20, which will be donated to the Gallery.

And if you're an art aficionado, here's some good news. During the Gallery’s 10th Birthday Bash, all of the Gallery’s exhibitions, including the new Into the Modern: Impressionism From the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, will be open to the public for free.

Attendees of the Gallery’s 10th Birthday Bash can also look forward to two raves. The first is for adults on the night of Nov 15 and will feature immersive installations and a live DJ set. The second will take place on Nov 16 and will have music, movement and matcha.