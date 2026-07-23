Mugiwara Store Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport to close on Aug 31
The official One Piece merchandise store will close its Jewel Changi Airport outlet on Aug 31, less than a year after opening. However, a social media announcement suggests the store may be relocating to "new shores".
The Mugiwara Store Singapore, the official One Piece merchandise store at Jewel Changi Airport, will close on Aug 31, barely a year after opening its doors.
The announcement was made on the store's Instagram account on Wednesday (Jul 22). While confirming the closure of its Jewel outlet, the post also hinted that the store may be relocating, though it did not reveal where or when it would reopen.
"After an unforgettable year at Jewel, Mugiwara Store Singapore will be setting sail to new shores on Aug 31," the post read.
"Before we go, join us for one final journey filled with special activities, exclusive offers and memories with the community.
"The store may be closing, but the adventure WILL continue."
The Singapore outlet, which opened in September 2025, is one of the few official Mugiwara Stores outside Japan. Other international stores include an outlet in Shanghai, China, and an upcoming one in Los Angeles, USA, in late 2026.
The store sells merchandise from the hit manga and anime series, including keychains, plush toys, apparel, stationery and replicas inspired by various characters such as Monkey D Luffy, Nami, Tony Tony Chopper and Trafalgar Law.
Within its first month in Singapore, the store drew long queues of fans eager to buy official One Piece merchandise without having to travel to Japan.
Up until a day before the closure announcement, the Singapore store had also continued promoting newly arrived merchandise on its social media, including products inspired by the latest story arc in the One Piece manga and items sold at the flagship Mugiwara Store in Tokyo.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to the store's operator for comment.