Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review: We tested its camera, AI, Privacy Display and call screening for a month

At 5,000 mAh, the S26 Ultra sports the same battery capacity as the S25 Ultra. However, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, which Samsung claims delivers up to a 19 per cent increase in CPU performance, a 39 per cent improvement in NPU performance and a 24 per cent boost in GPU performance compared to last year’s model.

Then, you have the AI features. Love them or loathe them, Samsung is doubling down on its AI push and the S26 Ultra is the resulting concoction. Some highlights this year include Photo Assist, which now allows you to edit images by simply typing out the changes you want and AI-assisted call screening that filters out unknown callers.

And finally, the much-touted Privacy Display. When activated, this built-in feature dims the S26 Ultra’s screen, supposedly making it nearly impossible for those around you to view its contents.

Of course, specs just tell one side of the story. What really matters is how the S26 Ultra holds up in the real world.

After a month of me using it, here’s the answer.

PRIVACY DISPLAY WORKS AS INTENDED

Good news for those who are attracted by the Privacy Display; it actually does what it says it does.

I activated it in various environments – indoors, outdoors, at concerts, you name it – and got my friends to try to peep at the S26 Ultra from the sides. I can safely say that 100 per cent of the time, no one could tell what was on the screen.