Not sure where to start with SingLit? Here are 50+ picks as SG Culture Pass adds Singapore titles

From Sunday (Mar 1), literature lovers and bookworms here will have another reason to celebrate: SingLit will be eligible for the SG Culture Pass.

Selected Singapore literature titles will now be included in the SG Culture Pass scheme, an initiative by Singapore’s Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) that provides all eligible Singapore citizens aged 18 and above with S$100 credits to spend on local arts and heritage experiences until Dec 31, 2028.

Around 1,500 local literary titles – spanning fiction, poetry, plays and creative nonfiction in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil – will be eligible for the initiative across 40 physical bookstores, including both major chains and indie bookshops. These titles can be identified by a Culture Pass sticker and must be purchased in person.

If you’ve been meaning to get into Singapore literature but don’t know where to start, this SingLit recommendation list is for you.

We reached out to key voices in the local literary community – from Singapore Writers’ Festival (SWF) directors and publishers to bookstore owners and bookstagrammers – to share their SingLit picks.

Not all the books below are eligible under the SG Culture Pass for now – but interested authors, publishers and bookstores can still apply to be part of the scheme via the official partner portal.

In any case, consider this your curated guide to highly recommended titles to add to your shelf.

For the full list of participating bookstores and book events, you may visit the SG Culture Pass website.

POOJA NANSI, CHIEF PUBLISHER AT AFTERIMAGE PRESS AND FORMER SWF DIRECTOR