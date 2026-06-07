Snark subreddits: Why do we spend so much time on people and things we cannot stand?
After spending some time on them and talking to users, CNA Lifestyle's Izza Haziqah finds out what these online spaces reveal about fandom, criticism and collective dislike of celebrities or influencers.
When BTS’ new album Arirang came out, a group of strangers on the internet gathered in high anticipation.
They noted the smallest details: the styling, the choreography, the producers, the extras, the members’ body language, even the way the group was presented after their return from military service.
I’m not, however, talking about fans.
This group – the one that spent so much time and energy examining every frame of the Swim music video – were anti-fans, and the space they occupied was the snark subreddit r/BTSnark.
Snark subreddits are online communities where users gather to criticise, gossip about, mock or dissect a particular public figure, celebrity, influencer, fandom or cultural group.
There are snark spaces for pop stars, influencers, family vloggers, reality television personalities, public figures and even entire fandoms.
One of the earliest known snark subreddits, r/Blogsnark, was created in 2015. It started with only a few hundred members and has since grown to over 200,000 active members. And there are now thousands of similar ones on the platform.
Other less obvious snark subreddits can be identified with the word “folk” – such as r/Piratefolk or r/Titanfolk, which are snark subreddits dedicated to criticising the pirate-centric Japanese manga One Piece and the anime Attack On Titan, respectively.
On the surface, these communities can look like ordinary discussion forums. People post screenshots, analyse public statements, question contradictions, debate whether a celebrity’s apology was sincere or if an influencer’s lifestyle is authentic, and all sorts of discourse on the latest business sponsorship.
After spending months trawling through these spaces and speaking with a few of their regular users, I've realised the point is not always a discussion. Most of the time, the whole point is to dislike.
A SPACE TO CRITICISE TOGETHER
Honestly, I get the appeal.
There is something satisfying about finding a group of people who are irritated by the same things you are. There can be comfort in realising you are not the only person who finds an influencer annoying, a celebrity overhyped or a fandom unbearable.
In a digital culture where stan communities can sometimes feel aggressively positive and intolerant of criticism, snark spaces can seem refreshing or even necessary.
One Singaporean Reddit user – or Redditor – who goes by QuietComfort0225 and has used Reddit for about eight years, described snark culture as “a sort of equal and opposite reaction to stan culture”.
“Some ‘stan’ spaces are equally insufferable and non-critical,” the 31-year-old professional, who did not want to be identified, told CNA Lifestyle, adding that these spaces often “defend the object of their affection and fandom at all costs and reject all criticism”.
For some users, snark subreddits also feel like a refuge.
Shem Yao, Head of Touch Cyber Wellness – an initiative of Touch Community Services that promotes healthy digital habits, media literacy, and online safety for children, parents and educators – said that whether on Reddit, Discord or the local HardwareZone, these online spaces can offer genuine belonging, a place to exchange perspectives and, at times, hold public figures to account.
“For some users, including young people, these forums feel more open and welcoming than their offline environments,” he said.
"People do not join these spaces only because they are mean. They join because they are bored, lonely, frustrated, curious, disillusioned or tired of being told they cannot criticise someone popular," he added.
They offer a place to say the thing that might get downvoted, deleted or attacked elsewhere. They allow people to question popular influencers, celebrities and fandoms without being accused of jealousy or bad faith. They also offer the pleasure of collective eye-rolling – a very human form of bonding.
Another local user, CantonaStorms92, a 29-year-old Reddit user working in the public service, said he has been on Reddit for 10 years and has often lurked in local online snark communities such as r/SingaporeRaw.
He described such spaces as “alternative or subculture” communities, where posts that may not be accepted on mainstream subreddits find a home.
“Some might say r/Singapore is too liberal or ‘snowflake’ – too sensitive and politically correct – hence why the name Singapore Raw for this other subreddit, it’s more unfiltered,” he said.
That promise of being “unfiltered” is a big part of the appeal. In snark spaces, people can be direct, funny, sceptical and brutally honest.
THE STRANGE INTIMACY OF SNARKERS
What struck me most was how much attention snarkers paid to people they claimed to dislike.
They watch and share videos. They follow Instagram stories and take many screenshots. They track relationships, friendships, body language, outfits, sponsorships, podcast appearances and deleted posts. They remember inconsistencies from years ago. They can identify a public figure’s friends, family members, assistants, ex-partners and collaborators.
I understand why fans are obsessive. But it is strange to realise anti-fans can be just as invested in the lives of people they claim to hate.
In some snark spaces, dislike becomes a form of intimacy. The anti-fan may know almost as much as the fan, sometimes more. The difference is emotional direction. One watches to admire, while the other watches to mock or confirm what they already believe.
Another amusing element about these subreddits is how thorough people can be.
Users do not just complain casually. Some become internet sleuths. They track timelines, compare screenshots, remember deleted posts, identify background details and connect comments made months or years apart.
Snark communities can be quick to spot inconsistencies. They may notice undisclosed sponsorships, questionable brand partnerships, exploitative family content, irresponsible health claims, plagiarism, racism, hypocrisy or abuse of power.
QuietComfort0225 acknowledged this, too. He said snark subreddits, by being “nitpicky” or “overly critical”, can sometimes shine a light on lesser-known concerning behaviours or trends.
Subreddits are, after all, where a lot of global and local scandals are discovered, discussed, and dissected – from the downfall of former Big Bang member Seungri to the hot mic moment of former speaker of parliament Tan Chuan Jin.
THE BLURRED LINES BETWEEN CRITIQUE AND HATE
There is, of course, a difference between criticising a person’s actions and attacking the person, and the latter is what many snarkers are guilty of.
“Snark subreddits often move the discourse needle to skew more harmful, personal, and divisive,” QuietComfort0225 said.
The line should be drawn based on whether the frustration being unpacked is “personal or action-driven”, he added.
“It’s not that difficult to know how you’d expect a parent or teacher to scold a child: Target the action or the behaviour rather than the person,” he said.
For instance, criticising an influencer for promoting an unsafe product is different from mocking their appearance. Questioning a public figure’s statement is different from dragging their family’s body types into it. Calling out racism, exploitation, or dishonesty is different from baseless conclusions on the celebrity’s fashion choices.
In Singapore-linked spaces, this can take on a local flavour of its own. Complaints about class, foreigners, race, gender, and politics can sit beside memes, gossip and legitimate grievances.
CantonaStorms92 pointed out that in Singapore’s own snark subreddits, some discussions around issues such as CECA – which stands for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, a free trade pact between Singapore and India – can become a mask for racism against those of South Asian ethnicity.
“These subreddits are bubbles feeding their hate,” he said. “The people in these subreddits get satisfaction from the affirmation of their values. It becomes an outlet for them.”
Anonymity, a primary feature of Reddit that distinguishes it from most other social media platforms where users are known by their real-life identities, can sharpen this.
Yao said that when people feel less visible, “it becomes easier to speak without considering impact”.
“That distance can lead to harsher language or a reduced sense of responsibility, even if that was not the original intent,” he said.
TOO MUCH CRITIQUE COMES WITH EXHAUSTION
After spending time in snark subreddits, I did not leave thinking I was better than the people in them.
I chuckled at some gossip on the Kardashian subreddit. I understood some grievances against Taylor Swift. I relished the hate-watch comments of Stranger Things. I have no high horse to mount.
But I also left feeling tired.
The constant scanning for flaws gets tiring. The assumption of bad faith. The casual meanness. The way even harmless posts can be interpreted as evidence of someone’s narcissism, insecurity, greed, stupidity or moral failure – all that becomes exhausting after a while.
It started to feel like training my brain to always look for the worst in celebrities, writers, and public figures.
Yao explained: "While it's important to recognise that curiosity about others, gossip and talking about people are all very human instincts, constant exposure to highly critical or negative conversations can shift what feels normal.
"Over time, the line between critique and hostility can blur, and the tone of engagement can slowly harden".
Not every snark subreddit is cruel. A few are thoughtful, and without a doubt, some are hilarious. Some are also careful to avoid body-shaming, racism, misogyny or baseless accusations. Some genuinely want a space where powerful people can be criticised without fans shutting down the conversation.
But the nature of snark subreddits is undeniably built around shared dislike. And when a community is built on hate, values like cynicism, suspicion and insult get rewarded the most.
The most cutting comment and funniest insult that’s borderline harassment garners the most upvotes. The most cynical interpretation of a harmless Instagram story or YouTube update gains traction. The person who says “maybe we don’t know the full story” will sound like a killjoy, and any form of empathy will only earn a user downvotes.
There is only so much negativity a person can consume before it starts to colour the way they see things. Spending time in snark spaces can make you sharper, observant, entertained, but also more suspicious and depleted.
So it may be worth asking: How much of our limited energy do we want to spend on things we cannot stand?
In this economy, many of us are already cash-strapped, time-strapped and emotionally stretched. Our attention is one of the few things we still have some control over, so where I spend mine definitely matters.
Snark can be funny, clever and even useful, but it is also tiring to keep looking at the world through the lens of what annoys me.
So away from these snark groups and onwards to r/Bangtan, where fans of the K-pop boy band gather.
At some point, I would much rather spend my time talking about what I love.