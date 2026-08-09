'Senator, I’m Singaporean': The viral Singapore moments that took the internet by storm

They say memes are the currency of today’s digital world, and Singapore has unwittingly been cashing in on that. In recent years, many posts and clips that are of Singaporean origin or feature Singaporeans have made their mark on the global stage online.

This National Day, we take a look back at the viral moments that’ll make you say, “This is home truly”.

1. TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi gets questioned by US senator

In 2024, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi testified before the US Congress during a session on the dangers children face on social media platforms. The hearing saw Tom Cotton, a senator from Arkansas, repeatedly asking Chew about the latter’s citizenship, even asking if he was a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chew, a Singaporean, kept emphasising his citizenship, leading to the now-famous declaration: “Senator, I’m Singaporean.”