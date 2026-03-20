From Taipei to Singapore: Inside Yvonne Lim’s new family home that's chic yet practical
Singapore’s sweetheart has moved her brood into a chic condo designed for family, friends and everyday life after moving back home. She gives CNA Lifestyle an exclusive peek.
After spending a decade in Taipei bringing up her young family, actress Yvonne Lim knew exactly what she wanted when she moved home to Singapore.
“Something warm, welcoming and comfortable,” she said.
The veteran star relocated back to Singapore in 2024 with her Taiwanese businessman husband Alex Tien and their two children, AJ and Alexa. With this new chapter came a challenge – finding a house that felt right for the family.
They searched extensively, viewing almost 50 units before deciding on a 120 sq m four-bedroom condominium somewhere in Bukit Timah.
The search took time because the space had to do more than look good. It needed to cater to the daily routines of each family member and feel grounded for her primary school-going kids.
“We wanted to ensure the home felt familiar yet new, so that the move would not feel jarring for the children. It had to be a space where we can relax, play and really feel at ease,” explained Lim, 49.
Working with Jason Koh, director of interior design firm Swiss Interior, Lim envisioned what she calls “quiet luxury with European touches and a cosy feeling."
For Koh, the brief was clear from the start. “Our approach was to create a functional home that reflects Yvonne’s lifestyle while remaining comfortable and visually calm,” he said. “Every design decision was made with daily life in mind. The aim was to create a home that feels timeless, practical and easy for the family to maintain.”
Custom carpentry was introduced to maximise storage, while high-quality laminates were selected for longevity. In the kitchen and other wet areas, sintered surfaces were used for durability and ease of maintenance. Warm neutral tones anchor the interiors, complemented by layered lighting designed to create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.
To keep the clean lines uninterrupted, there are no light switches on the walls; instead lighting is controlled via phone or portable remotes
The final result, Lim said, captures exactly what she had hoped for. “It is not meant to feel like a showroom. It is lived-in and full of life.”
A LIVING ROOM THAT TELLS THEIR STORY
The thoughtfully designed living room, anchored by an oversized three-seater cream sofa, is the “heart of the home” where the family spends most of their time together. But the most meaningful element sits quietly behind it: a full-height display shelf filled with objects that trace the family’s journey.
Here, Lim has arranged items that serve as daily reminders of the life she has built over the years. Trophies from her many Star Awards wins – including her Top 10 awards – line one shelf, alongside books that inspire her and framed photographs from family holidays. (Last year’s All-Time Favourite Artiste trophy is displayed in the master bedroom.)
“When I see my awards, I reflect on my years in showbiz. I feel a lot of gratitude because without the people helping me along the way, I would not be where I am today,” she said.
Also prominently displayed is a book about Singapore’s founding prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew. “I have the greatest respect for him,” she added.
Nearby, a row of festive photographs captures another treasured family ritual: their annual Christmas portraits with Santa Claus. “This is our yearly tradition,” she said with a laugh. “I hope we’ll keep doing it even when we’re old. Maybe one day my husband Alex can be Santa.”
Another feature in the living area arrived rather unexpectedly. “Alex ordered it from Taipei without consulting me,” Lim said with a grin, gesturing towards the sleek smart piano positioned beside the living space.
At that moment, hubby Tien stepped in enthusiastically to demonstrate the instrument. With a few taps on its digital screen, the piano begins playing automatically, its keys moving on their own. “It can teach you how to play,” the 46-year-old explained, showcasing the built-in lesson functions. “Our daughter can practise and take piano lessons directly on the piano.”
THE KITCHEN WHERE EVERYONE GATHERS
If the living room anchors the home emotionally, the kitchen with its custom designed island counter where the action happens.
“This is where you’ll find me most of the time and where my family naturally congregates,” Lim said. She loves cooking and baking for her children, and the kitchen was designed carefully to not only support that routine but also to also double as the filming space for the videos she shares online.
Lighting was therefore a serious consideration.
“I didn’t want high beams above my head or shadows on my face,” she said. To address this concern, the couple worked with the interior design team to position the ceiling lights strategically and created a reflective white kitchen island to enhance the flattering natural daylight instead.
Many of the key kitchen appliances are from Miele, including the oven and coffee machine, while an integrated fridge concealed behind a cabinet door and floor-to-ceiling cupboards hold an array of cooking tools and ingredients without compromising on the streamlined aesthetics. Additional hidden drawers house a Miele vacuum sealer and a food warmer – features that make meal preparation easier.
One feature in the home – the wine fridge – caters more to the grown-ups. “Every home must have a wine cellar,” said Tien. “After a long day at work, the adults need to wind down, so we always have champagne and wine ready.”
But the temperature-controlled cellar, which has three compartments, also serves multiple practical purposes and doubles up as storage for cheese and juice for the kids and even festive treats like bak kwa.
DESIGNED FOR FLOW
The kitchen flows directly into the living and dining areas in an open-plan layout to keep the family together while also facilitating hosting, which Lim enjoys. To enlarge the living space, the balcony has been converted into an outdoor dining space and is the setting for one of the family’s favourite traditions – hot pot night. Embedded into the table is a custom sintered stone cooking surface designed specifically for this purpose.
“It is our kids’ favourite and all I need to do is to prepare the vegetables and meat and then just put on the hot pot,” she said. “Clutter free and simple – easy for me.”
The relaxed format encourages long dinners filled with conversation and it has already become the setting for precious core memories. She reflected: “This zone brings us together and we have made so many memories already, from the kids arriving home from their first day of school in Singapore to us hosting CNY yusheng tosses with our friends."
THE CHILDREN’S RETREAT
Down the hallway are the children’s bedrooms. The design brief from AJ and Alexa was refreshingly straightforward. They had no specific requests apart from their preferred colour themes: pink for Alexa and green for AJ (it eventually ended up blue for latter).
While the overall layout of the two rooms is similar, Lim paid close attention to the details. Each room is fitted with a spacious study desk and shelving, creating a comfortable space for homework, reading and displaying their personal items like photographs, books and Labubu collectibles.
Their beds were also custom-built with pull-out mattresses tucked underneath, allowing friends to stay the night when they visit. “I want their friends to feel welcome here anytime,” Lim said.
That spirit of hospitality extends beyond the children’s rooms. During the renovation, Tien suggested knocking down the wall of the guest room to enlarge the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe but she quickly vetoed the idea. “My friends come first,” she said with a laugh.
The spare bedroom now doubles as her husband’s study, while still remaining ready to host visiting guests.
A PEACEFUL MASTER BEDROOM
At the end of the day, Lim often retreats to the master bedroom for her “me time”.
A compact walk-in wardrobe keeps her clothing and accessories neatly organised, while a long vanity table doubles as her quiet corner for script reading, makeup and preparing for work. The bay window has also been transformed into a cushioned nook where she can unwind with a book.
The ensuite bathroom features rose-gold fittings, a detail that Lim requested, and large tiles were selected for a cleaner, modern look. Japanese-style bidet toilets, a comfort the family had grown accustomed to in Taiwan, complete the design.
The room holds one unexpected feature – a projector – as the family occasionally turns the bedroom into their own cosy cinema.
“We cuddle together in bed and watch movies,” she said.
This ritual brings back memories of her childhood growing up in Jurong, when her family would park their car in an open-air car park to catch film screenings together. “It reminds me of those days when we would all sit in the car and watch a movie as a family,” she said.
It is a sense of closeness she hopes her children will grow up with as well. “I hope my family will remain this close forever,” she added. “My life philosophy is simple – live with intention, nurture relationships, stay curious and grounded.”
Credits
Art Direction: Chern Ling
Senior Producer: Lindsay Jialin
Photography: Aik Chen
Styling: Johnny Khoo
Hair: Gary Low / Passion Hair Salon
Make-up: Peter Khor
Special thanks to Longchamp for Jersey dress worn by Yvonne Lim