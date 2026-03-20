From Taipei to Singapore: Inside Yvonne Lim’s new family home that's chic yet practical

After spending a decade in Taipei bringing up her young family, actress Yvonne Lim knew exactly what she wanted when she moved home to Singapore.

“Something warm, welcoming and comfortable,” she said.

The veteran star relocated back to Singapore in 2024 with her Taiwanese businessman husband Alex Tien and their two children, AJ and Alexa. With this new chapter came a challenge – finding a house that felt right for the family.

They searched extensively, viewing almost 50 units before deciding on a 120 sq m four-bedroom condominium somewhere in Bukit Timah.