Art, pantun, kueh and community: The Peranakan Museum hosts its 10th Armenian Street Party

To culture and heritage buffs, Armenian Street is about to get lively.

The Peranakan Museum will host its 10th annual Armenian Street Party from Mar 13 to 15. Armenian Street Party: A Peranakan Gathering celebrates the cross-cultural heritage of Peranakan communities through art installations, theatre, food, literature and community performances.

This year’s edition is presented in partnership with the Peranakan Association Singapore, Gunong Sayang Association, Peranakan Indian (Chitty Melaka) Association of Singapore and the Arab Network@Singapore.

Admission is free, although selected programmes and activities require pre-registration.