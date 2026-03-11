Art, pantun, kueh and community: The Peranakan Museum hosts its 10th Armenian Street Party
The Peranakan Museum’s Armenian Street Party will take place from Mar 13 to 15, featuring art installations, cooking demonstrations, food pop-ups and a mystery-themed experience based on the drama Aunty Lee’s Deadly Delights.
To culture and heritage buffs, Armenian Street is about to get lively.
The Peranakan Museum will host its 10th annual Armenian Street Party from Mar 13 to 15. Armenian Street Party: A Peranakan Gathering celebrates the cross-cultural heritage of Peranakan communities through art installations, theatre, food, literature and community performances.
This year’s edition is presented in partnership with the Peranakan Association Singapore, Gunong Sayang Association, Peranakan Indian (Chitty Melaka) Association of Singapore and the Arab Network@Singapore.
Admission is free, although selected programmes and activities require pre-registration.
WHAT TO EXPECT AT ARMENIAN STREET PARTY 2026
One highlight is Threads of Gathering, a mixed-media installation by artist Dawn Koh located in front of the Peranakan Museum facade. The work features butterflies, peacocks and birds as motifs symbolising transformation and connection, and visitors are invited to engage with and contribute to the evolving installation.
On the theatre front, Cultural Medallion recipient Alvin Tan and The Necessary Stage will premiere Tapestry, a new stage production that reimagines three Peranakan stories for contemporary audiences.
Community performance is also a key focus. Hati Kampong Chorus, presented by the Peranakan Indian (Chitty Melaka) Association of Singapore, expands into an intergenerational showcase featuring local performers and migrant workers.
In collaboration with Mediacorp, the festival will also feature a mystery-themed experience inspired by the English-language drama Aunty Lee’s Deadly Delights, based on Ovidia Yu’s literary series. Cast members – including Vernetta Lopez, Pierre Png and Norman Ishak – will make appearances and take part in meet-and-greet sessions.
Food programmes form another major component. Visitors can sign up for Kueh & Kopi, a picnic-style experience featuring a curated box of kueh prepared in collaboration with community associations. Cooking demonstrations will also be held with Peranakan chef Nyonya Shirley Tay of Dapor Diva, who will share recipes and tips for dishes such as ayam buah keluak.
Meanwhile, O’ My Darling, a food truck by Old Chang Kee, will feature a specially designed menu, and Sweet Spot, a Peranakan dessert pop-up inspired by traditional flavours, will also be part of the line-up.
Elsewhere, members of Baba Gabra, a community group dedicated to preserving the Baba Malay language, will compose personalised pantuns (poems in Malay) with English translations for visitors. The museum’s literary showcase will also feature a selection of titles celebrating Peranakan literature, supported by the National Library Board.
Other activities include workshops inspired by Peranakan florals; herbs and spices; a bingo challenge; Peranakan-themed games and a dress-up photo experience where visitors can try on traditional attire.
Clement Onn, Director of the Asian Civilisations Museum and Peranakan Museum, said: “Armenian Street Party invites everyone to share in the joy of Peranakan culture through food, fashion, performance, and craft workshops.
“Together with our community partners, we look forward to welcoming visitors to the museum to experience and celebrate Peranakan culture in new and meaningful ways.”