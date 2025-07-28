Changi Airport launches Jellycat-inspired plushies of local food like chicken rice and kopi

All these years there's been a never-ending battle over whether Singapore or Malaysia has better food. People also can't seem to come to an agreement on which country certain dishes belong to.

Apparently this competition could extend to toys too.

As part of SG60 celebrations, Changi Airport recently launched a new series of plushies shaped like Singaporean local delights.

At the Mr Merlion Hawker Fest pop-up at Terminal 3, which is now open, you can find soft toys shaped like rainbow kueh lapis, curry puff, bak kwa, ice kachang, chicken rice, chilli crab, kopi, Magnolia milk and even popular childhood favourite, rainbow bread ice cream.