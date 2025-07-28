Logo
Logo

Singapore

Changi Airport launches Jellycat-inspired plushies of local food like chicken rice and kopi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Singapore

Changi Airport launches Jellycat-inspired plushies of local food like chicken rice and kopi

However, some netizens are questioning if certain dishes are truly Singaporean. 

Changi Airport launches Jellycat-inspired plushies of local food like chicken rice and kopi

Changi Airport launches Jellycat-inspired plushies of local food. (Photo: Changi Airport/Facebook, Mr Merlion and Goldwood/Instagram)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Jiamun Koh
28 Jul 2025 01:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

All these years there's been a never-ending battle over whether Singapore or Malaysia has better food. People also can't seem to come to an agreement on which country certain dishes belong to. 

Apparently this competition could extend to toys too.

As part of SG60 celebrations, Changi Airport recently launched a new series of plushies shaped like Singaporean local delights.

At the Mr Merlion Hawker Fest pop-up at Terminal 3, which is now open, you can find soft toys shaped like rainbow kueh lapis, curry puff, bak kwa, ice kachang, chicken rice, chilli crab, kopi, Magnolia milk and even popular childhood favourite, rainbow bread ice cream. 

Mr Merlion Hawker Fest pop-up at Terminal 3. (Photo: Changi Airport/Facebook)

The stuffies are all inspired by British toy brand Jellycat, and similarly have small dangling legs as well as two eyes paired with a cute smile. Yup, pretty much like the highly raved kaya toast and egg plushies Milo released in April this year.

Just like how they do it in the official Jellycat stores around the world, the staff will also prepare the plushies like they are actual dishes before 'serving' them to you.

We can already hear people squealing over how cute these toys are. Some netizens even gushed that they're willing to work for the store just because the job seems "so fun". 

However, there were skeptics too. 

"Isn't this Malaysian food?" questioned one netizen. 

Sorry but we think we can safely answer... No! These are Singaporean food, please. At least the chicken rice and Magnolia milk definitely are.

Changi Airport's plushies of local food. (Photo: Mr Merlion and Goldwood/Instagram)
Now this writer can't wait to go down to T3 to check these out. (Photo: Changi Airport/Facebook)
This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/cg

Related Topics

Soft Toys Changi Airport collectibles Culture & Trends
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement