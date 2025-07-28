Changi Airport launches Jellycat-inspired plushies of local food like chicken rice and kopi
However, some netizens are questioning if certain dishes are truly Singaporean.
All these years there's been a never-ending battle over whether Singapore or Malaysia has better food. People also can't seem to come to an agreement on which country certain dishes belong to.
Apparently this competition could extend to toys too.
As part of SG60 celebrations, Changi Airport recently launched a new series of plushies shaped like Singaporean local delights.
At the Mr Merlion Hawker Fest pop-up at Terminal 3, which is now open, you can find soft toys shaped like rainbow kueh lapis, curry puff, bak kwa, ice kachang, chicken rice, chilli crab, kopi, Magnolia milk and even popular childhood favourite, rainbow bread ice cream.
The stuffies are all inspired by British toy brand Jellycat, and similarly have small dangling legs as well as two eyes paired with a cute smile. Yup, pretty much like the highly raved kaya toast and egg plushies Milo released in April this year.
Just like how they do it in the official Jellycat stores around the world, the staff will also prepare the plushies like they are actual dishes before 'serving' them to you.
We can already hear people squealing over how cute these toys are. Some netizens even gushed that they're willing to work for the store just because the job seems "so fun".
However, there were skeptics too.
"Isn't this Malaysian food?" questioned one netizen.
Sorry but we think we can safely answer... No! These are Singaporean food, please. At least the chicken rice and Magnolia milk definitely are.