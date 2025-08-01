Head to Gardens by the Bay for a fireflies-inspired light show and giant orchid display

In addition, visitors can appreciate gold-plated orchid pieces from RISIS, authentic and intricate Peranakan attire such as kebayas and beaded slippers contributed by designer Raymond Wong from Rumah Kim Choo, as well as traditional furniture and other cultural artefacts from the collection of the Peranakan Museum, on loan from the National Heritage Board.

Flower Dome ticket holders can also enjoy complimentary entry to the Peranakan Museum for a limited time.

Orchid Extravaganza runs until Aug 31.

“Gardens by the Bay is not only a national garden but a People’s Garden; a verdant space for the community to gather and bond amidst a rich, year-round calendar of events," said Gardens by the Bay chief executive officer, Felix Loh.

"On the landmark occasion of SG60, we have made extra effort to pack the month of August with a curated lineup of celebratory activities, which we hope will bring Singaporeans from all walks of life together to commemorate our nation’s birthday.”

Other programmes in the August lineup of SG60 events at Gardens by the Bay include the annual Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 3, and NDP 2025 Bay Celebrations at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 9.