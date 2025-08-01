Head to Gardens by the Bay for a fireflies-inspired light show and giant orchid display
The Orchid Extravaganza will run until Aug 31 at Flower Dome while Spark, a re-imagination of fireworks inspired by the fleeting beauty of fireflies, will play out at the Supertree Grove Lawn until Aug 3.
In celebration of SG60, Gardens by the Bay has launched its popular Orchid Extravaganza at the Flower Dome, alongside the Southeast Asian debut of Spark – a light installation resembling fireflies in the night sky.
The free installation plays out every evening at the Supertree Grove Lawn until Aug 3. Created by internationally renowned Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde, the immersive installation is customised for every city it visits.
For Singapore, the weight, flight patterns and choreography of the light sparks were specially adapted to suit the tropical climate. Rising and falling on natural air currents, thousands of floating biodegradable light sparks create a one-of-a-kind, ever-changing show each night.
Over at the Flower Dome, the proudly local Orchid Extravaganza floral display will wow visitors with a vibrant landscape of more than 6,000 orchids – in a tribute to the flower's enduring presence in Singapore’s history.
On show are Singapore’s national flower, the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim (Vanda Miss Joaquim), as well as unique hybrids named after local places and institutions. For instance, Choa Chu Kang has its own orchid, the Papilionanda Chua Chu Kang. There's also the Dendrobium Incredible NUHS Nurses and Vanda KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
Another highlight is Cultural Medallion recipient Lee Hock Moh’s acclaimed gongbi-style orchid paintings. To commemorate SG60, Lee painted a new piece, Dancing Petals, Joyful Laughter, in which six parrots represent six decades of unity, shared progress and success of the country.
In addition, visitors can appreciate gold-plated orchid pieces from RISIS, authentic and intricate Peranakan attire such as kebayas and beaded slippers contributed by designer Raymond Wong from Rumah Kim Choo, as well as traditional furniture and other cultural artefacts from the collection of the Peranakan Museum, on loan from the National Heritage Board.
Flower Dome ticket holders can also enjoy complimentary entry to the Peranakan Museum for a limited time.
Orchid Extravaganza runs until Aug 31.
“Gardens by the Bay is not only a national garden but a People’s Garden; a verdant space for the community to gather and bond amidst a rich, year-round calendar of events," said Gardens by the Bay chief executive officer, Felix Loh.
"On the landmark occasion of SG60, we have made extra effort to pack the month of August with a curated lineup of celebratory activities, which we hope will bring Singaporeans from all walks of life together to commemorate our nation’s birthday.”
Other programmes in the August lineup of SG60 events at Gardens by the Bay include the annual Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 3, and NDP 2025 Bay Celebrations at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 9.