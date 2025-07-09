SG60 edition of National Day Concert will feature Kit Chan, Taufik Batisah and more

Come down to The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 3 for a fun-filled day of performances, a carnival, food booths and fireworks in celebration of SG60. The event – the seventh iteration of the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert (NDC) – will start at 4.30pm and admission is free.

This year's NDC is themed “Ties That Bloom” and will be hosted by popular personalities Gurmit Singh, Nithiya Rao, Yasminne Cheng and Zhin Sadali.

Performances include a mass singalong as local singer Kit Chan delivers her timeless National Day Parade (NDP) anthem Home, accompanied by live sign language interpretation from deaf interpreter Faaiqah Alkaff. Chan will also be joined by singer-songwriter Charlie Lim for a performance of this year’s NDP song, Here We Are.

Local singer Taufik Batisah will be performing Di Tanjong Katong, Chan Mali Chan and other NDP favourites, joined by 10-year-old multi-instrumentalist Lyla Ng.

Meanwhile, Mediacorp radio station Love 972 DJ Chua Lee Lian will deliver her song Friendship Forever while jazz songbird Alemay Fernandez will perform a heartfelt rendition of One People, One Nation, One Singapore. Choreographer Meenakshy Jyothish will also be leading young talents in a spirited performance of the folk classic Munnaeru Vaalibaa.

Others taking the stage include Mediacorp artiste-singer JJ Neo and her mother Lucy Chow; Cultural Medallion recipient Rahimah Rahim, her sister Rozie Rahim and granddaughter ALY; singers and sisters Tay Ke Wei and Tay Ke Xin; couple Annetha Ayyavoo and Mark Sara; local singer Shazza with NP Voices, her a cappella group from Ngee Ann Polytechnic; as well as local rapper Yung Raja performing his latest single Miss Call.