SG60 edition of National Day Concert will feature Kit Chan, Taufik Batisah and more
The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert (NDC) will take place at The Meadow on Aug 3. Admission is free.
Come down to The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 3 for a fun-filled day of performances, a carnival, food booths and fireworks in celebration of SG60. The event – the seventh iteration of the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert (NDC) – will start at 4.30pm and admission is free.
This year's NDC is themed “Ties That Bloom” and will be hosted by popular personalities Gurmit Singh, Nithiya Rao, Yasminne Cheng and Zhin Sadali.
Performances include a mass singalong as local singer Kit Chan delivers her timeless National Day Parade (NDP) anthem Home, accompanied by live sign language interpretation from deaf interpreter Faaiqah Alkaff. Chan will also be joined by singer-songwriter Charlie Lim for a performance of this year’s NDP song, Here We Are.
Local singer Taufik Batisah will be performing Di Tanjong Katong, Chan Mali Chan and other NDP favourites, joined by 10-year-old multi-instrumentalist Lyla Ng.
Meanwhile, Mediacorp radio station Love 972 DJ Chua Lee Lian will deliver her song Friendship Forever while jazz songbird Alemay Fernandez will perform a heartfelt rendition of One People, One Nation, One Singapore. Choreographer Meenakshy Jyothish will also be leading young talents in a spirited performance of the folk classic Munnaeru Vaalibaa.
Others taking the stage include Mediacorp artiste-singer JJ Neo and her mother Lucy Chow; Cultural Medallion recipient Rahimah Rahim, her sister Rozie Rahim and granddaughter ALY; singers and sisters Tay Ke Wei and Tay Ke Xin; couple Annetha Ayyavoo and Mark Sara; local singer Shazza with NP Voices, her a cappella group from Ngee Ann Polytechnic; as well as local rapper Yung Raja performing his latest single Miss Call.
The Purple Symphony (TPS) – Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra of musicians with and without disabilities – will bring audiences a heartfelt medley of familiar local tunes in a moving tribute to Singapore’s 60th birthday.
Audiences can also expect the first-ever live performance of this year’s NDC song, Ties That Bloom, by Hady Mirza, now available on melisten.
Aside from performances, from 4.30pm, concert-goers can enjoy the pre-concert activities including the Taste zone, a vibrant food street featuring local dishes such as popiah and laksa.
At the Play booths, visitors can play classic childhood games like oversized eraser battles, pick-up sticks, goli, or try their luck at nostalgic tikam-tikam booths.
Finally, the Create section will allow visitors to pen heartfelt wishes for the nation on giant tingkat installations located at each gate, capture treasured memories at family-friendly art displays and enjoy craft activities – including neonwire crafting and satay keychain workshops.
For those seeking a special keepsake, exclusive T-shirts from Mediacorp’s inaugural Design Pompipi Competition will be available via blind boxes at S$10 each. Featuring the six winning designs from the kids category, each shirt captures youthful visions of what Singapore means to them.
All proceeds from sales will support Gardens by the Bay’s community outreach initiative Gift of Gardens, which provides Singapore residents who may not have the resources to visit or are individuals with disabilities, free access to the conservatories.
The concert will air on mewatch, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Saturday, Aug 16, from 7.30pm to 9pm.
Visit www.sg60.mediacorp.sg/ndc/ for more information.