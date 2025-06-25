Stefanie Sun and Kit Chan to headline free concert in August as part of Changi Airport and Jewel’s SG60 events

As Singapore approaches its 60th birthday, Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) are marking the milestone with a series of festive events from July to August.

The main highlight is the SG60 Homecoming Concert headlined by Stefanie Sun and Kit Chan. It will take place on Aug 1 at Jewel's indoor waterfall area. Joining the local music icons are Sezairi Sezali and Regina Song, The Freshman and SuperSonic.

While admission is free, a ticket is required for entry and will be distributed to the public via ballot. Further details will be announced on Changi Airport’s social media channels in early July.

On Jul 27, Changi Airport will also be holding a charity walk in support of Community Chest-funded programmes for children with special needs and youths-at-risk.