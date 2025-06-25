Stefanie Sun and Kit Chan to headline free concert in August as part of Changi Airport and Jewel’s SG60 events
The SG60 Homecoming Concert on Aug 1 is part of a lineup that includes a charity walk, orchid displays and interactive exhibits from July.
As Singapore approaches its 60th birthday, Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) are marking the milestone with a series of festive events from July to August.
The main highlight is the SG60 Homecoming Concert headlined by Stefanie Sun and Kit Chan. It will take place on Aug 1 at Jewel's indoor waterfall area. Joining the local music icons are Sezairi Sezali and Regina Song, The Freshman and SuperSonic.
While admission is free, a ticket is required for entry and will be distributed to the public via ballot. Further details will be announced on Changi Airport’s social media channels in early July.
On Jul 27, Changi Airport will also be holding a charity walk in support of Community Chest-funded programmes for children with special needs and youths-at-risk.
It will kick off at Terminal 2’s Race Village and go on a two-kilometre route along the Changi Airport Connector before ending at Terminal 4. There will be a carnival where participants can enjoy nostalgic local treats like ice cream sandwiches and gem biscuits.
Tickets are required for this event with sign-ups closing on Jul 23. Early bird specials are available until Jun 30, with exclusive discounts for Changi Airport community members. All participants will get a race pack filled with goodies including an event tee, eco-bag, and retail vouchers, which can be collected from Jul 18 to Jul 20.
For those who are unable to attend in person, a 60km virtual run challenge is available. There is also the option to donate directly to the cause via the event’s official website.
In addition, Changi Airport is bringing Singapore’s iconic flora and fauna to life across its terminals. Starting Jul 21, Terminal 3 will host a 270 sq m floral garden dedicated to Singapore’s national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim. The floral extravaganza will include orchid varieties such as Dendrobium Changi Airport and Renanthera Singaporeans.
Over at Jewel, the Jewel Forest Valley will also be transformed into its own orchid wonderland from Aug 1 to 31, featuring more than 1,200 orchids in red and white hues.
To add to the fun, the Changi Experience Studio will have an interactive pop-up exhibition from Aug 1. The Evolution of Travel showcase will look at how air travel – and even in-flight dining – has evolved.
The SG60 spirit continues throughout Changi in August with a special SG60 rendition of Jewel’s iconic Light & Music Showcase, featuring Chan's iconic anthem Home playing throughout the month. Visitors driving along Airport Boulevard will also be greeted by enchanting outdoor light-up featuring iconic Singapore landmarks.
For full event listings, promotions and ticketing details visit Changi Airport's SG60 celebrations website.