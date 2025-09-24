First look: Refreshed, expanded social impact hub Temasek Shophouse a blend of heritage and modernity

Set to be the centre for changemakers in the social impact ecosystem – and who knows, maybe even a flourishing hangout for Singaporeans – the refreshed and expanded Temasek Shophouse will open its doors to the public on Sep 29.

The upcoming opening on Monday is its soft launch. Its full suite of features will be complete in January 2026, when two rejuvenated outdoor spaces are slated to open.

The hub’s initial premises have been fused with three adjoining heritage buildings to form one big social impact hub.

Built in the early 19th century, these shophouses are among the few remaining street-block of buildings along downtown Orchard gazetted for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), said Temasek Shophouse in its media release on Wednesday (Sep 24).

Perhaps most notable is the intentionally preserved spots of century-old heritage throughout the hub, including original staircases and tiles.

We spotted on its facade the faded sign for The Orchard Restaurant And Bar, and on the third storey at the Tembusu Canopy event space, the remnants of an automobile industry artefact from 1920: A sign that we’re told used to say “Wearne Brothers Morris Car Baker Car”.

The space was once home to historic landmarks such as the Malayan Motors showroom and the early film distributor Midfilm House.