First look: Refreshed, expanded social impact hub Temasek Shophouse a blend of heritage and modernity
Temasek Shophouse will reopen its doors to the public on Sep 29, having grown its original heritage unit to include three adjoining shophouses. CNA Lifestyle got a sneak peek at the revamped space for changemakers.
Set to be the centre for changemakers in the social impact ecosystem – and who knows, maybe even a flourishing hangout for Singaporeans – the refreshed and expanded Temasek Shophouse will open its doors to the public on Sep 29.
The upcoming opening on Monday is its soft launch. Its full suite of features will be complete in January 2026, when two rejuvenated outdoor spaces are slated to open.
The hub’s initial premises have been fused with three adjoining heritage buildings to form one big social impact hub.
Built in the early 19th century, these shophouses are among the few remaining street-block of buildings along downtown Orchard gazetted for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), said Temasek Shophouse in its media release on Wednesday (Sep 24).
Perhaps most notable is the intentionally preserved spots of century-old heritage throughout the hub, including original staircases and tiles.
We spotted on its facade the faded sign for The Orchard Restaurant And Bar, and on the third storey at the Tembusu Canopy event space, the remnants of an automobile industry artefact from 1920: A sign that we’re told used to say “Wearne Brothers Morris Car Baker Car”.
The space was once home to historic landmarks such as the Malayan Motors showroom and the early film distributor Midfilm House.
The redesign turns these heritage shophouses into a lively base for changemakers – and for the public, a place to see how heritage, culture, sustainability and community come together via everyday experiences like shopping and dining.
MORE SPACE, MORE INTERACTIONS, MORE IMPACT
For starters, more space equals more chances for changemakers to meet, mingle and hatch new ideas.
Temasek Shophouse will now have 60 co-working spaces – thrice its former capacity.
It will also house a media studio kitted out with professional gear for podcast and video recording, which complements the launch of the Impact Storytellers Collective. The initiative will train changemakers to produce, showcase and amplify impactful stories.
Members can use the studio, shoot in filming-friendly corners around the hub and get opportunities to screen their work throughout the hub. They also get to learn new skills through hands-on workshops and masterclasses.
In addition, social enterprises, non-profits and charities will now have three dedicated event spaces, up from one.
The smallest of the lot – Living Room – in the original shophouse unit, holds 80 to 100 people, allowing for more intimate events.
The two new event spaces, Tembusu Canopy and Banyan Cove, will accommodate 160 to 200 and 180 to 220 people, respectively.
While changemakers can make an impact from anywhere in society, bringing them together under one roof enables collaboration and “cross-pollination of ideas”, which are “essential to addressing complex challenges”, general manager Yvonne Tay told CNA Lifestyle.
“We aim to enable the sharing of ideas and expertise, sparking serendipitous conversations and together, achieve more holistic solutions,” she said.
“We encourage our partners to move beyond isolated efforts and approach issues collectively, drawing on diverse strengths to achieve greater impact.”
Along the same vein, a newly-launched membership initiative Temasek Shophouse Collective will give local social enterprises, charities and ground-up groups the “tailored support” they need for growth.
Members get access to co-working desks, event venues, curated workshops, as well as mentoring and networking sessions.
They also get to plug into Impact Hub’s global network, connecting them with more than 110 like-minded hubs worldwide.
These moves tap into the resources and networks in Temasek Trust’s ecosystem and beyond to pull the wider community into the action.
RETAIL, F&B ADD TO HERITAGE, SOCIAL IMPACT
Meanwhile, members of the public bemoaning the loss of Singapore’s third spaces of late – places outside home and the workplace where strangers can interact and form connections with each other – may find themselves a new haunt at Temasek Shophouse, thanks to its retail and food and beverage (F&B) offerings.
Martket by Abry, a Singaporean fashion and lifestyle brand, will present a fresh concept aligned with the hub’s social impact goals. The space “empowers underserved communities through socially responsible retail and mentorship”, said Temasek Shophouse in its media release.
For foodies, there is an all-day cafe Bibik Violet by Violet Oon Group that will plate up everyday Peranakan fare, and social enterprise Foreword Coffee which champions inclusive employment for differently abled individuals (while serving great coffee, we must add).
Like its offerings, Temasek Shophouse’s spatial design also aims to help visitors understand the relationship between social impact, heritage and sustainability – with its four shophouses connected by a single corridor.
On one end, a video animated by artificial intelligence (AI) from artist Lip Chiong brings archival photos of Singapore’s old streets to life.
On the other end, a mini-gallery called Shophouse BAR – that is, books, artefacts and reflections – by media outfit Our Grandfather Story leans into the nostalgia of an old school provision shop or mama shop.
At this eye-catching “bar”, conveniently located along the pedestrian walkway on Orchard Road, visitors can pore over a display of local books, admire dioramas of Singapore’s social-impact scene, and leave their reflections on Singapore’s aspirations.
UPCOMING EVENTS, OUTDOOR SPACES
Following its Sep 29 reopening, Temasek Shophouse will roll out events and activities in the months ahead.
These include:
Let’s Jam concert on Sep 29
Come Together concert from Nov 1 to 3
Green House festival from Nov 8 to 9
The hub also plans to hold “seasonal markets, interactive experiences and hands-on workshops to showcase heritage, innovation and social causes, while creating more opportunities for the community to convene, engage, and collaborate”, it said.
And come January 2026, visitors can expect rejuvenated outdoor spaces – Stamford Canal and Handy Green park – to open.
“Third spaces are vital to social-emotional learning and community health. We have designed Temasek Shophouse to be a welcoming environment where people can gather and be inspired,” added Tay.
More information can be found at https://www.temasekshophouse.org.sg/.