Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree on his fashion essentials and fave things to do in Bangkok

Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree’s mother definitely knew what she was doing when she named him. Just look at how bright his star is right now.

He's one of Thailand’s most popular stars, and with his social media numbers at 17.6 million followers on Instagram and 4.6 million on Twitter, we’re not surprised at all.

After all, Bright is a household name in Thailand, having hosted his very first variety show, Strawberry Krubcake, when he was only 15 years old.

But what truly propelled him to international stardom was his lead role as Sarawat in 2gether: The Series in 2020. The show not only became one of the most viewed series on Thailand’s LINE TV, but it was so popular that both Bright and fellow Thai actor, Win Metawin Opas-lamkajorn, reprised their roles in the sequel, Still 2gether, as well as its movie spin-off, We are 2gether. (Both seasons of 2gether are also available on Netflix for you to binge watch.)