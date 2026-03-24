Fashion revolution: How a new generation of creative directors is transforming Dior, Chanel, Gucci and more

After a period of high-profile creative reshuffles, fashion’s biggest houses are entering a decisive new era. The conversation is no longer about who exited, but about the distinct sensibilities a new crop of creative directors is bringing to the runway – and how those perspectives are reshaping some of luxury’s most recognisable identities.

At Dior, Jonathan Anderson tempers structure with tactility and ease. Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy experiments with tweed and proportion to lighten the brand’s polish. Michael Rider steers Celine toward tailored restraint, while Loewe’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez inject playful craft and colour into Spanish heritage.

Elsewhere, Pierpaolo Piccioli brings couture discipline to Balenciaga’s street instincts, and Demna leans into Gucci’s archival sensuality with unapologetic glamour. Louise Trotter heightens texture at Bottega Veneta, Sarah Burton sharpens femininity at Givenchy, and Antonin Tron recalibrates Balmain with restrained opulence.

What unites these varied visions is a focus on clarity: heritage revisited rather than erased, experimentation grounded in craft, and silhouettes refined for modern life. Together, they signal not a break from the past, but a thoughtful rewriting of it.