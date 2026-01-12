Fashion takes centre stage on Golden Globes red carpet
Several celebrities kept it classic in black on the red carpet.
Ariana Grande said goodbye to her Wicked character Glinda's pink and went dark in a black voluminous ball gown Sunday (Jan 11) for the Golden Globes.
Like Grande, several celebrities kept it classic in black on the red carpet. Teyana Taylor and Jenna Ortega took risks with their black dresses.
Taylor wore a custom slinky Schiaparelli gown in black that showed off some skin and featured a deep low-cut back with a glittery low-hanging bow. Also in black, but keeping it goth, Ortega wore a Dilara Findikoglu gown with black shoulder tassels and cut outs, and Lisa of Blackpink choose a semi-sheer look by Jacquemus. Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus were also in black.
Edebiri kept it classic in a black off-the-shoulder Chanel dress embellished with jewels on the shoulders from Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show. Gomez wore a black dress with a white feathered bustier.
Host Nikki Glaser, who is hosting for the second time, brought some colour to the carpet where she wore a strapless satin blush-pink corseted satin gown with a full skirt by Zuhair Murad.
Celebrities are holding onto their gowns and watching their steps as they pose for photos on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet. Like the Met Gala, fashion stars are lining up steps for their picture-perfect moment.
The 83rd Golden Globes gives a glimpse into how A-listers and rising stars will each showcase their original take on fashion. Since 1944, the show has honoured the best in film and television, and for the first time, podcasters have been added to the awards lineup.
The carpet – at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – is a chance for nominees to make a statement, though some are beholden to fashion houses who pay them as ambassadors.
While some fashionistas were predicting white as the colour of the night after several celebrities chose it for the Critics Choice Movie Awards, there were several pops of colour at the Globes.
Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku stunned in a flowy yellow Matthew Reisman gown. The mother-to-be revealed her baby bump on the carpet.
Sinners is up for several nominations including best motion picture.
MEN CHOSE TRADITIONAL LOOKS
The male nominees didn’t stray too far from traditional looks. Actor Colman Domingo pared down his typical colourful suits for a black suited look adorned with silver leaves.
Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams brought the cummerbund back but with a laid-back twist. The breakout star paired a white-peak lapel dinner jacket with an unbuttoned silk shirt. Williams, along with his co-star Connor Storrie, will serve as presenters during the award ceremony. The stars who play on-screen hockey players and lovers did not walk the carpet together. Storrie walked the carpet in a tuxedo jackey by Saint Laurent and paired it with a black tie and sunglasses.
Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director for Harper’s Bazaar, noted Storrie's hair transformation. Storrie plastered his trademark curly locks into a shaggy, retro-inspired mullet. Among the women, beauty highlights included the swoopy bobs of Edebiri and Gomez, she said.