Spa operator House+ Bubble announces temporary closure of bathing pools as part of 'internal facility adjustments'

Spa operator House+ Bubble announced on Monday (Mar 2) that it is temporarily closing its bathing pools in both male and female areas, as part of "internal facility adjustments".

Located at Jurong East, House+ Bubble is said to be Singapore’s largest 24-hour spa, boasting soaking pools, therapy rooms, a cinema, an e-sports room and more. It is currently in its soft-opening phase and is set to officially open on Mar 14.