Spa operator House+ Bubble announces temporary closure of bathing pools as part of 'internal facility adjustments'
Located at Jurong East, House+ Bubble is a 24-hour spa that's currently in its soft-opening phase. It is set to officially open on Mar 14.
Spa operator House+ Bubble announced on Monday (Mar 2) that it is temporarily closing its bathing pools in both male and female areas, as part of "internal facility adjustments".
Located at Jurong East, House+ Bubble is said to be Singapore’s largest 24-hour spa, boasting soaking pools, therapy rooms, a cinema, an e-sports room and more. It is currently in its soft-opening phase and is set to officially open on Mar 14.
According to Monday's announcement, the reopening date of the pools will be disclosed once adjustments are completed.
In the meantime, House+ Bubble will adjust its trial operating fee to S$39 for three hours, down from S$49. Tickets will still include unlimited fruits, drinks and ice cream.
During this soft-launch phase, House+ Bubble has received numerous negative reviews on Google Reviews, with visitors highlighting issues with hygiene at the premises and the temperatures of the pools, among other things.
In response to one reviewer, the management of House+ Bubble said that it "is taking action to address these issues" and would elevate its cleaning standards.