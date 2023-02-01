Nike, Tiffany & Co team up for Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration

Logo
The two iconic labels joined hands to present the black Air Force 1 1837, set to drop on Mar 7. 

Tiffany & Co x Nike sneaker collaboration. (Photo: Tiffany & Co)

Serene Seow
Serene Seow
01 Feb 2023 10:35AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 11:07AM)
Storied jeweller Tiffany & Co and sporting giant Nike have teamed up for a commemorative take on the iconic Air Force 1. Presenting the Air Force 1 1837. 

An ode to Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary and also in part a nod to Tiffany & Co’s founding year, the black suede kicks come in a Tiffany blue shoe box.

Air Force 1 1837. (Photo: Tiffany & Co.)

The shoes are decked with Tiffany blue swooshes. The classic AF1 lace clips feature T, C and O overlaid lettering. At the heel is a metallic sterling silver plate that carries the Tiffany & Co 925 sterling silver standard.

The commemorative effort also extends to sterling silver accessories including a Tiffany & Co x Nike shoe horn and shoe brush, and a T&Co silver whistle.

The Air Force 1 1837 marks the American jeweller’s foray into the footwear game, though it is not the first time Tiffany & Co has stepped out of its comfort zone. Since joining the LVMH fold, it has partnered with the likes of Supreme, Daniel Arsham, Fendi and Patek Philippe.

The Air Force 1 1837 is scheduled for release on Mar 7 on Nike’s SNKRS app and select Tiffany & Co boutiques. Priced at US$400 (S$525), the shoe will size from US3.5M to US18M. Its accompanying sterling silver accessories will be available on Tiffany.com in the United States, starting from US$250.
Source: CNA/yy

