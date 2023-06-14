How to care for your precious pearls: These 5 easy tips will help keep them pristine

Of all the advice that is most regularly cited regarding the care of pearls, the “last on, first off” rule of thumb is the one that comes up most often. Your pearls should be the last thing you put on before you head out the door and the first thing you take off once home – with good reason.

“People are advised to do this because pearls are delicate, and the pearl's surface and lustre can be easily damaged by chemicals found in perfume, hairspray, and makeup,” says Ichimura Mirai, Executive Director of cultured pearls originators, Mikimoto.

By wearing your pearls last, you limit their exposure to the chemicals found in your “getting ready” routine and minimise the chance of their discolouration. Taking them off as soon as you step in the door also prevents additional damage from accidental tugs or scratches.

As the adage goes, however: Accidents happen. So, if you’ve sprayed on your favourite perfume in your rush to get to your appointment, fret not. All it’ll take to rectify the situation is a simple wipe of a soft cloth (a chamois or microfibre one will do nicely) dampened with lukewarm water.

2. A SIMPLE WIPE WILL DO