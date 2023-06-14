How to care for your precious pearls: These 5 easy tips will help keep them pristine
Pearls of wisdom from experts that guarantee decades-long lustre.
US first ladies Jackie Kennedy and Michelle Obama wore theirs clasped close to their necks to punctuate their timeless style. Style rebels Coco Chanel and Madonna preferred a more imaginative approach that saw theirs swing and sway with their body’s every movement.
Long before Kim Kardashian made headlines (yet again) for the Schiaparelli outfit she wore to the recent MET Gala (it was decked in an incredible 50,000 freshwater pearls), pearls have remained a quintessential item in any style arsenal, thanks to their highly versatile allure.
And if anything is to be gleaned from the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, it’s that pearls are here to stay: They’ve appeared on everything from demure hair bands (a la Dior) to outre bodices (Balmain); and in every shape and size, from Givenchy’s choker of oversized, perfect spheres to Chloe’s spotlight on baroque pearls.
There is no better time to invest in that strand of pearls you’ve always been eyeing, or to take those gleaming orbs out of storage to wear with pride. However, if you’ve been hesitating because of the supposed long list of dos and don’ts that accompany their care, here’s the good news: Maintaining your pearls’ shimmer and shine is much simpler than you might think.
1. FOLLOW THE "LAST ON, FIRST OFF" RULE
Of all the advice that is most regularly cited regarding the care of pearls, the “last on, first off” rule of thumb is the one that comes up most often. Your pearls should be the last thing you put on before you head out the door and the first thing you take off once home – with good reason.
“People are advised to do this because pearls are delicate, and the pearl's surface and lustre can be easily damaged by chemicals found in perfume, hairspray, and makeup,” says Ichimura Mirai, Executive Director of cultured pearls originators, Mikimoto.
By wearing your pearls last, you limit their exposure to the chemicals found in your “getting ready” routine and minimise the chance of their discolouration. Taking them off as soon as you step in the door also prevents additional damage from accidental tugs or scratches.
As the adage goes, however: Accidents happen. So, if you’ve sprayed on your favourite perfume in your rush to get to your appointment, fret not. All it’ll take to rectify the situation is a simple wipe of a soft cloth (a chamois or microfibre one will do nicely) dampened with lukewarm water.
2. A SIMPLE WIPE WILL DO
“All pearls are made of calcium layers that are not strong enough to withstand [these] chemicals,” says Maiko Makito, co-owner and managing director of Ise Shima-based pearl specialist Pearl Falco. But, as she reassured, cleaning the pearls is a “simple” enough procedure. “Just wipe your pearls after every use. Use a soft wet cloth before wiping them again with a soft dry cloth to help remove dirt and sweat.”
Or, if you’re looking for a more thorough clean, Simone Ng, certified gemmologist and founder of jewellery brand Simone Jewels, recommended using a “natural, chemical-free pearl cleaning solution” to wipe down the surface of each pearl.
Organic, environmentally-friendly dishwashing soap can work too, and avoid using vinegar, lemon, baking soda or any other harsh chemicals as they will strip the nacre of its shine. “Be sure to avoid rubbing the pearls too hard or using any abrasive materials that could scratch the surface,” Ng advised further.
3. LET YOUR PEARLS BREATHE
Another thing that compromises the quality of pearls is keeping them in an air-tight bag or container. As Ng shared: “Pearls are an organic material, and it’s best if they were allowed to breathe. Store them in a cloth bag as the lack of air over time can starve the pearl and turn it yellow. Over a long period, the layers formed by the pearl will start to flake.”
So put away those zip lock bags and take your pearls out of that safe deposit box if that’s where they are. Instead, turn to soft chamois, silk or cotton pouches and ensure they are natural-coloured to avoid any colours from bleeding onto the pearls. Then, store them in a cool, dark space away from other jewellery that could scratch or dent them.
“If you have a pearl necklace or bracelet, it's also a good idea to store it flat rather than hanging it,” added Caroline Cao, general manager at Singapore pearl jeweller Pearly Lustre. “This can help to prevent the silk thread from stretching or weakening.”
4. WEAR THEM OFTEN
What else can be done to ensure the lustrous gems are well cared for? According to Cao, it’s as easy as wearing your pearls often. “Wearing your pearls frequently is a way to maintain their lustre. The natural oils from our skin can help protect the pearl's surface and prevent them from becoming too dry or brittle,” she explained.
Ng agreed: “Despite the worry that pearls are delicate, they are in fact quite hardy gems for daily wear and wearing them often is the best way to maintain their lustre. Pearls are meant to be worn and not kept. When they are kept, this is when they start to deteriorate.”
5. GET HELP FROM THE SPECIALISTS
Last but not least, leave the beauty of your pearls in the hands of the professionals. Have your pearls restrung once every two years – earlier if you wear them frequently or had them submerged in water (this weakens and stretches the thread). Also, have them professionally cleaned at least once a year to ensure they stay in tip-top condition.
As Cao said: “A pearl’s beauty is worth every ounce of effort you put into maintaining them.” Now, with these five quick tips, you’ll have pearls to cherish for years to come.