Twice's Momo attends event at fragrance house Amaffi's Singapore boutique, one day after group's sold-out concert

Twice member Momo traded her girl group gear for a gown as she graced an exclusive event at fragrance house Amaffi's Singapore boutique on Monday (Oct 13), held a day after the end of Twice's sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 28-year-old Japanese native serves as the global brand ambassador of Amaffi, which boasts three boutiques worldwide: London, New York and Singapore.

CNA Lifestyle was in attendance at the Amaffi event, which was also a celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.