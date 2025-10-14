Twice's Momo attends event at fragrance house Amaffi's Singapore boutique, one day after group's sold-out concert
CNA Lifestyle was in attendance at the exclusive event, which was graced by Momo, Amaffi's global brand ambassador.
Twice member Momo traded her girl group gear for a gown as she graced an exclusive event at fragrance house Amaffi's Singapore boutique on Monday (Oct 13), held a day after the end of Twice's sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The 28-year-old Japanese native serves as the global brand ambassador of Amaffi, which boasts three boutiques worldwide: London, New York and Singapore.
CNA Lifestyle was in attendance at the Amaffi event, which was also a celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Dressed in an elegant periwinkle halter dress, Momo interacted with guests during the event and savoured canapes prepared by renowned Singaporean chef Justin Quek.
In a speech, Momo said, in Korean: "I’m so happy to be here in Singapore for the Amaffi event today. I was really looking forward to it, so I’ll make sure to enjoy it."
Also in attendance at the event was Amaffi's managing director, Didier-Alexandre Ambroise, who had flown in from New York for the event.
"As Amaffi grows, we want to take this moment to introduce you to Amaffi again and continue to tail you on this journey," said Ambroise.
Amaffi first announced its partnership with Momo early this year, with Ambroise stating: "Her warmth, radiant energy and genuine love for expressing herself through art and beauty perfectly embody the spirit of our brand. Her ability to connect with fans worldwide resonates deeply with our own desire to share beauty and opulence with the world."
Headquartered in Geneva, Amaffi is well-regarded for its intricate designs, use of natural ingredients and high perfume concentration.
For instance, its Chantage For Women scent boasts a blend of oud, frangipani and osmanthus – packaged in a bottle that's adorned with Swarovski crystals.
There's also the striking Power For Men, which has leather notes and is housed in a glass bottle, inlaid with 341 Swarovski crystals, and protected by an alloy coated with hand-polished onyx enamel.
In a previous interview with CNA Luxury, French perfumer Nathalie Feisthauer – who works directly with Amaffi – shared that their collaboration is "a project like nothing in the world".
“Many clients say there’s no limit in price but there always is. Only Amaffi has no limit, it uses the absolute best,” said Feisthauer.