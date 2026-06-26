Best gua baos in Taipei: 5 places for Taiwan’s iconic pork belly and steamed bun sandwich

The gua bao has evolved into one of Taiwan’s representative street snacks: Fluffy, steaming white buns split in half, filled to overflowing with marinated pork belly, pickled mustard greens, finely ground peanuts and fresh coriander.

Apart from their tastiness, gua baos hold an interesting place in Taiwanese culture. They are traditionally eaten during the Wei Ya festival honouring Tu Di Gong, the god of wealth. Having these meat-filled buns on the table symbolises prosperity for the coming year, locals say.

As for their name, “gua” in Taiwanese Hokkien means "to cut" or "to slit” – the steamed bun, or bao, is cut open and stuffed with fillings, hence the name "cut bun”.

It looks simple, but isn’t. A great gua bao is all about balancing the rich, fatty goodness of the braised pork with the tanginess of the pickled greens; the sweetness of the powdered peanut, which is usually mixed with sugar; and the herbaceous notes of the coriander. The ratio of filling to steamed bun must also be just right. And, of course, there’s the texture of the buns – nobody likes a dried-out or water-logged bao.

So, where should you go in Taipei to get the most satisfying bite of these spunky little buns? To build our list, we surveyed local foodies and industry experts – and taste-tested them ourselves, of course.

1. WU MING GUA BAO