I followed rare black-necked cranes in Bhutan’s valleys – and discovered a country quietly reimagining itself

We wend our way past hilltop monasteries and farmhouses, our footsteps softened by the earth beneath a dense tapestry of pine-clad hills. In Phobjikha Valley (also known as Gangtey), winter pares the landscape back to its essentials.

With few crowds, the season slows everything down, urging visitors to move with respect through the hushed, austere landscapes. Life reveals itself slowly: in scenes of grazing horses and cows, passing children on the back of a truck who flash quick smiles, with silence as my companion.

The deep quiet is broken only by my guide’s signal. Then I hear their haunting call.