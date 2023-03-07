Celeb food haunts in Hong Kong: Where stars like Tony Leung, Chow Yun Fat and Aaron Kwok go for good meals

YAKINIKU GREAT

This yakiniku restaurant has two outlets at Sheung Wan and Central in Hong Kong, plus a Kuala Lumpur outpost. It specialises in different cuts of Japanese wagyu beef, which customers can also order as an omakase menu. Celeb diners there include Gillian Chung, Charlene Choi, Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen.

Two outlets including 255 Queen's Rd Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

This story was originally published in 8Days.